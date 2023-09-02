Starfield surpasses Armored Core 6 and Resident Evil 4 to become one of the biggest launches of 2023

Starfield is turning out to be one of Bethesda’s most successful video game launches ever. Not only has it topped the Steam sale charts for some time now, but it has also become one of the most viewed games on Twitch in 2023. The RPG has surpassed both Armored Core 6 and Resident Evil 4 Remake, which have been two of the biggest releases this year, and it is currently enjoying a 500k+ peak in Twitch viewership.

There has been an incredible amount of hype around Bethesda’s latest title, but many naysayers are skeptical about how the game will play out since they believe that Bethesda titles have typically launched with more bugs than gameplay features.

Starfield’s early access has silenced the critics ever since, and although the title is yet to be officially released, the game is already seeing a peak of 230k concurrent players on Steam alone. It is also the current top seller on Steam, and it looks like it will be holding onto that spot for some more time.

Starfield has been Bethesda’s most successful release yet

Expand Tweet

What elated Xbox and Bethesda fans even more than the gameplay features was the lack of bugs. Bethesda games are usually filled with glitches and exploited during day one of release, and it often takes the development team months to fix them.

However, Starfield is one of the least buggy games to have been released in 2023. While there are a few occasional performance issues, it does not take much away from the experience, and according to both players and reviewers, the RPG has been a rather smooth and bug-free experience.

There has been a fair bit of pre-launch controversy around the title as well, with players seemingly calling out the RPG for procedurally generated planets and short planet boundaries.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, that has become a non-issue as well, and the planet boundaries are big enough that most players won't encounter them as they look to land in new planters for resources.

All-in-all Starfield has seen an incredibly successful launch, and the concurrent list of players will increase drastically when the RPG officially drops on September 6, 2023. Since it’s going to be made available on Game Pass, the title is bound to see a tremendous player surge.