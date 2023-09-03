All Starfield Traits explained: Best ones to select and more

Traits are an optional part of your character builds in Starfield, fleshing out your backstory while giving you additional buffs, nerfs, dialog options, and additional items. These range from religious to faction allegiance and personalities, while some can later be removed. With that being said, let's discuss the different Traits, the best ones to select, and how to remove them.

Traits can be selected when creating your character in Starfield. There are 17 of them, of which you can select three. Note that Traits cannot be paired together. That said, let's take a look at the different ones in the game.

Best Starfield Traits

Starfield Traits are an optional part of a character build, giving you a buff and a nerf. You can select a maximum of three while creating your character, pairing them with the class of your choice. Some Traits give you additional dialog options and flesh out your backstory. Here are the best Starfield Traits:

Hero Worshipped - The Adoring Fan returns in Starfield. It is worth bringing him along on your journey. Aside from the conversations, which are more hilarious than annoying, Adoring Fan can be a great early-game ship crew with decent skills. He will also give you gifts from time to time. Besides, it doesn't hurt to have a personal cheerleader boosting your confidence across the cosmos.

- The Adoring Fan returns in Starfield. It is worth bringing him along on your journey. Aside from the conversations, which are more hilarious than annoying, Adoring Fan can be a great early-game ship crew with decent skills. He will also give you gifts from time to time. Besides, it doesn't hurt to have a personal cheerleader boosting your confidence across the cosmos. Kid Stuff - The High School Backpack is a useful item for early games, giving you an additional 10kg carrying capacity, especially if you plan to nick every small weapon and item and horde it. The 2% credit every week is annoying, but if you balance your economy right and buy necessary upgrades before the end of the week, you won't even feel the credit loss.

- The High School Backpack is a useful item for early games, giving you an additional 10kg carrying capacity, especially if you plan to nick every small weapon and item and horde it. The 2% credit every week is annoying, but if you balance your economy right and buy necessary upgrades before the end of the week, you won't even feel the credit loss. Personality Traits - Between Introvert and Extrovert personality choices, there are no clear winners, and it completely depends on your playstyle. If you plan to bring a companion on every mission, choose Extrovert, or go for Introvert if you prefer playing as a lone wolf.

- Between Introvert and Extrovert personality choices, there are no clear winners, and it completely depends on your playstyle. If you plan to bring a companion on every mission, choose Extrovert, or go for Introvert if you prefer playing as a lone wolf. Faction allegiance Trait - There are three faction allegiance Traits in Starfield: Freestar Collective Settler, Neon Street Rat, and United Colonies Native. There are no correct options, and this depends on your choice of faction.

- There are three faction allegiance Traits in Starfield: Freestar Collective Settler, Neon Street Rat, and United Colonies Native. There are no correct options, and this depends on your choice of faction. Religious trait - There are three Religious Traits in Starfield: Raised Enlightened, Raised Universal, and Serpent’s Embrace. Amongst them, Serpent’s Embrace is clearly the best choice of Trait. It provides a +25 boost to health and oxygen, and with the amount of grav jump you'll be doing either way, you won't be running out of the buff.

- There are three Religious Traits in Starfield: Raised Enlightened, Raised Universal, and Serpent’s Embrace. Amongst them, Serpent’s Embrace is clearly the best choice of Trait. It provides a +25 boost to health and oxygen, and with the amount of grav jump you'll be doing either way, you won't be running out of the buff. Spaced and Terra Firma Trait - Between the Spaced and Terra Firma Traits, there are no clear choices, as you'll be running into plenty of combat on land and space. You can opt for either or skip both entirely.

All Starfield Traits

Starfield has 17 Traits for players to select from. They can select at most three Traits or none at all, as they are all optional. These are as follows:

Alien DNA - The Alien DNA Trait will give you increased health and oxygen. However, healing items will be less effective.

- The Alien DNA Trait will give you increased health and oxygen. However, healing items will be less effective. Dream Home - The Dream Home Trait will give you a luxurious house on a peaceful planet. However, you will have to pay off a 125,000 credit mortgage every week.

- The Dream Home Trait will give you a luxurious house on a peaceful planet. However, you will have to pay off a 125,000 credit mortgage every week. Empath - The Empath Trait will increase combat effectiveness if you perform an action your companion approves of. However, if you perform something they disapprove of it, your combat effectiveness will decrease.

- The Empath Trait will increase combat effectiveness if you perform an action your companion approves of. However, if you perform something they disapprove of it, your combat effectiveness will decrease. Extrovert - The Extrovert Trait will cause actions to consume less oxygen when you have a companion. However, actions will consume more oxygen if you don't have a companion.

- The Extrovert Trait will cause actions to consume less oxygen when you have a companion. However, actions will consume more oxygen if you don't have a companion. Freestar Collective Settler - The Freestar Collective Settler Trait will provide access to Freestar Collective dialog options and better faction rewards. However, it will increase bounties towards other factions.

- The Freestar Collective Settler Trait will provide access to Freestar Collective dialog options and better faction rewards. However, it will increase bounties towards other factions. Hero Worshipped - The Hero Worshipped Trait will add an Adoring Fan who can join your crew and give you gifts. However, he will also show up randomly and “jabber at you incessantly.”

- The Hero Worshipped Trait will add an Adoring Fan who can join your crew and give you gifts. However, he will also show up randomly and “jabber at you incessantly.” Introvert - The Introvert Trait will cause actions to consume more oxygen when you have a companion. However, actions will consume less oxygen if you don't have a companion.

- The Introvert Trait will cause actions to consume more oxygen when you have a companion. However, actions will consume less oxygen if you don't have a companion. Kid Stuff - The Kid Stuff Trait will give you access to the High School Backpack at your parent's home in the Pioneer Tower in New Atlantis, which will increase carrying capacity by 10kg. However, it will also automatically send 2% of all your credits to your parents each week.

- The Kid Stuff Trait will give you access to the High School Backpack at your parent's home in the Pioneer Tower in New Atlantis, which will increase carrying capacity by 10kg. However, it will also automatically send 2% of all your credits to your parents each week. Neon Street Rat - The Neon Street Rat Trait will give you access to special dialog options and better rewards from missions on Neon. However, it will also increase bounties by other factions.

- The Neon Street Rat Trait will give you access to special dialog options and better rewards from missions on Neon. However, it will also increase bounties by other factions. Raised Enlightened - The Raised Enlightened Trait will give you access to a special chest of items in the House of the Enlightened in New Atlantis. However, you will lose access to the Sanctum Universum chest.

- The Raised Enlightened Trait will give you access to a special chest of items in the House of the Enlightened in New Atlantis. However, you will lose access to the Sanctum Universum chest. Raised Universal - The Raised Universal Trait will give you access to a special chest of items in the Sanctum Universum in New Atlantis. However, you will lose access to the House of the Enlightened chest.

- The Raised Universal Trait will give you access to a special chest of items in the Sanctum Universum in New Atlantis. However, you will lose access to the House of the Enlightened chest. Serpent's Embrace - The Serpent's Embrace Trait will give you a +25 boost to your health and oxygen when you Grav jump in your ship. It also unlocks special dialog options with the Va’Ruun zealot faction. However, your health and oxygen will reduce if you don’t Grav jump regularly.

- The Serpent's Embrace Trait will give you a +25 boost to your health and oxygen when you Grav jump in your ship. It also unlocks special dialog options with the Va’Ruun zealot faction. However, your health and oxygen will reduce if you don’t Grav jump regularly. Spaced - The Spaced Trait increases your health and oxygen when in space. However, it will reduce your health and oxygen when you're on the surface.

- The Spaced Trait increases your health and oxygen when in space. However, it will reduce your health and oxygen when you're on the surface. Taskmaster - The Taskmaster Trait will repair your ship's system automatically to full health if a crew member is trained in the specific system. However, all crew members will cost twice as much to hire.

- The Taskmaster Trait will repair your ship's system automatically to full health if a crew member is trained in the specific system. However, all crew members will cost twice as much to hire. Terra Firma - The Terra Firma Trait increases your health and oxygen when on the surface. However, it will reduce your health and oxygen when you're in space.

- The Terra Firma Trait increases your health and oxygen when on the surface. However, it will reduce your health and oxygen when you're in space. United Colonies Native - The United Colonies Native Trait will give you access to special dialogue options and better rewards from missions for the United Colonies. However, it will also increase bounties by other factions.

- The United Colonies Native Trait will give you access to special dialogue options and better rewards from missions for the United Colonies. However, it will also increase bounties by other factions. Wanted - The Wanted Trait will give you added damage when your health is low. However, you will also be attacked by mercenaries from time to time.

Which Starfield Traits cannot be selected together?

Some Traits, including religious Traits, faction Traits, and personality Traits, cannot be selected together in Starfield. Let's look at the types of Traits that cannot be selected together:

Personality Traits

Extrovert

Introvert

Faction allegiance Trait

Freestar Collective Settler

Neon Street Rat

United Colonies Native

Religious Trait

Raised Enlightened

Raised Universal

Serpent’s Embrace

Spaced and Terra Firma Trait

Spaced

Terra Firma

How to remove a Starfield Trait?

Certain Traits in Starfield can be removed in the game, losing both the buff and nerf associated with it. Let's take a look at how each one can be removed.

Alien DNA - Visit a doctor in a city whom you can pay to remove DNA spliced.

- Visit a doctor in a city whom you can pay to remove DNA spliced. Hero Worshipped - You can dismiss or kill (yikes!) the adoring fan.

- You can dismiss or kill (yikes!) the adoring fan. Kid Stuff - You can have a tough conversation with your parents, telling them that you can't afford to send them credits anymore.

- You can have a tough conversation with your parents, telling them that you can't afford to send them credits anymore. Raised Enlightened - Visit an Enlightened priest and tell them that you are no longer a believer.

- Visit an Enlightened priest and tell them that you are no longer a believer. Raised Universal - Visit a Universal priest and tell them that you are no longer a believer.

Note that you won't be able to remove personality, faction allegiance, or Spaced and Terra Firma Traits, amongst others, so make wise choices.

Starfield is now out in early access for Premium Edition owners and will be released on September 6 on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Windows Store. The game is also included in the Game Pass subscription.