Starfield: All achievements to complete in-game

Starfield is now available in early access, and the initial impressions are largely positive. Bethesda Game Studios' first new IP in decades is all set to be the generation-defining title for the current crop of Xbox consoles. To that effect, there's a huge list of achievements that players can engage with, unlock, and complete in-game.

While the general player will likely obtain a few of the achievements mentioned below during a casual playthrough, only the completionists in the community will dare to complete all of them in order to 100% the game.

All Starfield trophies and achievements and how to unlock them

There are a total of 50 Starfield achievements that players can unlock and complete in-game. Bethesda's space odyssey promises an expansive, vast, and rich world to explore, and the achievements hint at what's in store.

The complete list of Starfield achievements is as follows:

For All, Into the Starfield - Enter space for the first time

One Small Step - Join Constellation

Into the Unknown - Complete the quest 'Into the Unknown'

All That Money Can Buy - Complete the quest 'All That Money Can Buy'

Further Into the Unknown - Complete the quest 'Further Into the Unknown'

High Price To Pay - Complete the quest 'High Price to Pay'

In Their Footsteps - Complete the quest 'Into Their Footsteps'

Entangled - Complete the quest 'Entangled'

Unearthed - Complete the quest 'Unearthed'

One Giant Leap - Complete the quest 'One Giant Leap'

Supra Et Ultra - Join the UC Vanguard

The Devils You Know - Complete the quest 'The Devils You Know'

A Legacy Forged - Complete the quest 'A Legacy Forged'

Deputize - Join the Freestar Rangers

Surgical Strike - Complete the quest 'Surgical Strike'

The Hammer Falls - Complete the quest 'The Hammer Falls'

Back to the Grind - Join Ryujin Industries

Guilty Parties - Complete the quest 'Guilty Parties'

Executive Level - Complete the quest 'Executive Level'

Rook Meets King - Join the Crimson Fleet

The Best There Is - Complete the quest, "The Best There Is"

Legacy's End - Complete the quest 'Legacy's End'

Home Sweet Home - Build an Outpost

Shipping Magnate - Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links

Industrialist - Produce 500 total resources from Outposts

Chief Engineer - Modify a Ship

Stellar Cartography - Visit 20 Star Systems

The Stars My Destination - Visit All Star Systems

Boots on the Ground - Land on 100 Planets

Fixer - Complete 30 Activities

Privateer - Complete 30 Terminal or Miscellaneous Missions

Life Begets Life - Gather 500 Organic Resources

Rock Collection - Gather 500 Inorganic Resources

Cyber Jockey - Bypass 50 Digital Locks

Jacked In - Access 50 Computers

Soldier of Fortune - Mod 50 Weapons

Replicator - Craft 100 Items

The Family You Choose - Recruit 10 Separate Companions

Starcrossed - Reach Maximum Relationship Level with a Companion

War of Angels - Collect 20 Quantum Essence

Fleet Commander - Collect 10 Ships

Thirst for Knowledge - Read 20 Skill Magazines

Dark Matter - Eliminate 300 Human Enemies

Another Bug Hunt - Eliminate 300 Creatures

I Use Them For Smuggling - Successfully Smuggle Contraband

Dust Off - Reach Level 5

Traveler - Reach Level 10

Elite - Reach Level 25

Space Opera - Reach Level 50

Reach for the Stars - Reach Level 100

The initial reception to Starfield in its early access has been largely positive. The game has almost touched the 250,000 Steam concurrent player mark within the first few hours of the launch.

Keep an eye out on our Starfield coverage to keep abreast of the latest happenings, guides, and updates. Our review will also be up soon, which will provide you with the pros and cons of the latest RPG.