10 best free games on PS5 in 2023

There is a decent assortment of free PS5 games you can pick up for your consoles right now. But which ones are the best to play and deserve your time? When I considered this, I avoided any title with a required subscription, or those that are only free as long as you’re subscribed to PSN. So, there are no PS+ games on this list, and there is no particular order of preference either.

It was a serious challenge to narrow down this list of PS5 titles, though. Several almost made the cut, like Astro’s Playroom. Even though it's not present here, it’s a must-play game, and every PlayStation 5 comes with it. It’s adorable, and it teaches players how the console works in a fun way.

That said, there aren’t really any other PS5 exclusives that are free. Even with that in mind, the console has a magnificent library as is, so this wasn’t a big deal. All the games on this list can be played elsewhere, but why do it on your PC when you can play on your PS5?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

From Warzone 2 to Rocket League, Genshin Impact, and more: 10 free PS5 games that are worth your time in 2023

1) Dauntless

While there are several games in the same vein as Monster Hunter, few of them are free and on the PS5. Dauntless has a unique visual style and offers a genuinely fun free-to-play monster-hunting experience. While the name of the game is still hunting monsters (Behemoths), there is far more content present now than there was during its launch in 2021.

I love Dauntless' style and gameplay, and though I haven’t had the time to devote to it as I would like, I think it’s an incredibly fun monster-hunting title. You can play it on the PS5, and enjoy those amazing load times and striking visuals from the comfort of your couch.

2) Fortnite

Fortnite had to make the list. Frankly, Epic Games' title is a juggernaut in the battle royale genre. Its popularity knows no limits, and there are dozens of IPs that have already collaborated with it. With gameplay that’s easy to learn but hard to master, Fortnite looks better on the PS5 than on any other platform.

There’s something about playing a competitive, colorful battle royale like Fortnite in 4K with 60FPS. It’s one of the most popular free games in the world for a reason. Whether you want to build or not, you have game modes for that, alongside a wealth of fun, casual, player-created content. From awesome cosmetics and sharp gameplay, Fortnite’s got it all.

3) Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Though Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been through some rough patches, it appears to be in a very solid space right now. Warzone 2.0 in particular plays amazingly well on the PS5 console, and if you’re looking for visual clarity and sharp, addictive gameplay, you’ve come to the right place.

Warzone 2 is frequently updated with gameplay balance and optional cosmetic purchases. It’s still the definitive free-to-play experience from Activision. If you want to get your CoD fix, it’s a great way to do so by not spending any money. The visuals and gameplay of Warzone 2 just can’t be beaten on the PS5.

4) Overwatch 2

Though I love hero-shooters like Paladins, Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular titles in the market. The shift to being a free-to-play game is one I’ve requested and complained about for years. Now, I can play from the comfort of my PS5. However, it’s not without controversy, considering features like its grindy Battle Pass.

While the game suffers from its fair share of controversies with monetization, the actual gameplay is sharp. Visually, it continues to be striking, and each character has a unique way to approach with.

Even though unpopular decisions occur for this PS5 title, it’s still going to be memorable and fun for a huge portion of its audience. Blizzard has stated there are monetization changes coming, and fans are hopeful for that as well.

5) Fall Guys

I was so glad when Fall Guys went free to play. Mediatonic really had a hit on their hands with this adorable, simple game. It plays so great on the PS5, and is a title that can quickly become addictive. With adorable, bean-like characters, and a wealth of charming mini-game challenges to overcome, it’s no big secret why Fall Guys became a hit.

It's adorable and fun to play, which is a pretty dangerous package. It’s seen some amazing collaborations too, from Halo to Sonic. Regularly updated as well, this game runs smooth on Sony’s latest console and is the best way to play, in my estimation.

6) Path of Exile

Not everyone enjoys playing a Diablo-style game on console, but I’m not one of those people. I adore playing them with a controller, and that counts for the PS5 version, Path of Exile. I’ve talked extensively in the past about what makes this game so great. Combine the awesome gameplay and customization of builds with the power of a PlayStation, and you’ve got a real winner.

You don’t need to group, either. It might be an MMO, but you can dominate most of the game alone with amazingly powerful builds. Sure, it looks like a retail game and plays like one as well, but it’s free! You can spend a little money for more inventory space and things like that, but it’s all very reasonable in the grand scheme of things.

7) Genshin Impact

I didn’t really enjoy playing Genshin Impact on PC, frankly. It just didn’t feel right to me. I prefer the speed and power of my PlayStation 5 and a DualSense controller. I suppose I could use that on PC too, but I’d much rather play this game on the Sony console.

There’s so much to see and do in Genshin Impact, as well as amazing characters to unlock. You can play this open-world action MMO any way you like, but if you want the most enjoyable experience, I think that can only be had on the PS5.

8) Apex Legends

Apex Legends is another game that you can easily play on PC, but if you want the definitive experience, hop on your PS5. Not everyone has a desktop or laptop that’s up to snuff to get the best visual and gameplay experience, so why not use a console instead?

With its cast of amazing characters and outstanding special abilities, Apex Legends really delivers on the fun, while also offering smart, tactical gameplay. It doesn’t hurt that it has some incredible cosmetics, also. I feel right at home playing on a controller, no matter what PC gamers say about keyboard and mouse.

9) Rocket League

Soccer and fast cars, what’s not to like? Rocket League is a game I slept on for a great deal of time, but when it went free and became available on the PS5, that’s all the excuse I needed to try it.

The gameplay is genuinely fast-paced and fun. While I’m not really a sports or a driving fan, there is something about this combination that just feels right.

Rocket League feels exciting to play on console and looks sharp to boot. There are so many exceptional car cosmetics you can get, and with the short match times, it’s easy to fit a few rounds in before you go off to do something else.

10) Smite

I always speak highly of Smite, whether on the PS5 or PC. I’ve played it on all platforms and my favorite way to engage with it has to be via a console. Since your account is connected, all of your cosmetics and gods are always going to be available to you as a player. One reason I love playing on the console more is lack of fatigue.

As a writer, I spend much of my day typing. So when I want to game, I look for titles that I can play comfortably with a controller. Smite has excellent controls on the PS5, looks great, and I can play cross-platform with anyone. Since Season 10 just started, there’s never been a better time to hop back in.

The PS5 may not have many exclusive free games, but there are plenty of titles from elsewhere that are worth putting your hours into. There’s such a vast library of free offerings on the platform that no matter what genre you prefer, Sony’s got you covered.

