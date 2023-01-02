Overwatch 2 is the latest First-Person Shooter (FPS) title in the hero-shooter genre that was released by Blizzard Entertainment. The game managed to garner a massive player base owing to its free-to-play launch.

The first seasonal update introduced various novel skins, heroes, and bundles alongside a completely new Battle Pass. Additionally, the developers rolled out various updates to ensure a fair playing field by introducing hero balance changes.

The second seasonal update brought around another new hero, Ramattra, who is a tempo tank - the first of its kind in Overwatch 2. This update kick-started multiple new limited-time game modes and celebrated the festivities with several in-game rewards.

Here are a few things that players can expect from Overwatch 2 in 2023.

Overwatch 2 upcoming in-game content in 2023

New Heroes

New Modes

🗺️ New Maps

New Battle Passes

New Year, New Overwatch — here's a recap of what's to come in #Overwatch2 through 2023 🗓️New HeroesNew Modes🗺️ New MapsNew Battle Passes🤖 PvE Hero/Story Missions

The publisher's incessant determination to introducing fresh in-game assets - maps, heroes, character skins, and game modes - has managed to keep the entire community engaged throughout various seasonal updates. Overwatch 2 is set to receive even more exciting new assets in 2023 that are sure to entertain every player.

What to expect in 2023

The Overwatch 2 community is expecting multiple changes to appear in 2023 throughout various seasonal updates. While these changes cannot be confirmed without official announcements from the publishers, we can expect some of the in-game content to definitely make it through.

Here is a list of all the things players can expect in Overwatch 2 in 2023.

1) New Heroes

Players can expect the introduction of up to three new heroes in the game. They will most reportedly be from the Support and Tank category. However, Blizzard might surprise the community with a new Damage category hero with any one of the seasonal updates.

2) New Modes

Some of the fan-favorite maps, like India and Gothenburg, will reportedly be hosting new core game modes for the player base. New game modes add to the variety of multiplayer lobbies and entertain different player bases.

3) New Maps

The publisher has teased a new map in the making. The map will most probably be based on Atlantic Arcology. With the introduction of this map, some of the current active maps might need to be pushed into rotation, or even reworked.

4) New Battle Pass

Every new seasonal update will bring a new Battle Pass and each of those will feature a different theme like Anime, Magical, and even Steampunk. Each Battle Pass will introduce various hero skins in the same setting, with a few legendary and mythic class cosmetics.

5) PVE mode

The Player vs. Environment (PvE) mode will reportedly kickstart in 2023 and provide multiple interesting missions to complete. This is a much-anticipated game mode that has been teased since the launch of Overwatch 2 itself.

More about expected changes

The community has been demanding a few changes to be introduced in the upcoming Battle Passes to make it easier to chain-purchase them. Blizzard might heed these words and incorporate the availability of more coins through Battle Pass completion so that players can make up for the next season’s purchase.

Providing coins through Battle Passes will also incentivize players to purchase them and thoroughly grind the game to complete it. This would also keep common players who enjoy collecting various themed cosmetics more engaged in the game, and invest more hours into it.

This concludes the things that we can expect to arrive in Overwatch 2 throughout the year 2023. While the information looks solid, we cannot confirm it without Blizzard officially addressing and corroborating further details in future updates and statements. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and efficient hero mastery guides.

