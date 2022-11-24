Overwatch 2 is unlikely to receive PvE content anytime soon after the game's executive producer recently stated that fans would have to wait a while for it to arrive.

Players have been eagerly waiting to see what Blizzard Entertainment delivers as PvE content for Overwatch 2, given the promises previously made by the developer.

Jared Neuss, the executive producer of Overwatch 2, recently spoke about his team's interim plans for the game. When asked about PvE content, he said:

"We'll be talking about PvE and other highly anticipated features in the future, but you may have to wait a bit. I know that's not a super satisfying answer, but I honestly can't say more."

Sadly, we may have to wait a bit longer. Executive Producer Jared Neuss said that the team are focused on their Season 2 content in the "soon" timeframe 🗓️ Waiting for more #Overwatch2 PvE Updates?Sadly, we may have to wait a bit longer. Executive Producer Jared Neuss said that the team are focused on their Season 2 content in the "soon" timeframe 🗓️ Waiting for more #Overwatch2 PvE Updates? 📡Sadly, we may have to wait a bit longer. Executive Producer Jared Neuss said that the team are focused on their Season 2 content in the "soon" timeframe 🗓️ https://t.co/bZDENluFTl

Despite a delayed release, many players still feel the promised PvE content needs to be included in the game. With Season 2's arrival imminent, they will have to wait even longer to take on AI in missions.

The new season begins in the second week of December. Some fans had optimistically hoped for PvE content to finally make its way to the game after not arriving in the opening season. However, all their hopes will now have to be put on hold.

It's not all doom and gloom for those who want to try out PvE content in Overwatch 2. While Neuss' comment indicates a delay, his mention of it also means that it will come eventually.

Additionally, Neuss placed the Season 2 content in the "soon" timeframe. Earlier rumors indicated that the PvE mode will likely appear in 2023, but its arrival with Season 2 is now highly unlikely.

Community reacts to news of delay in implementation of Overwatch 2's PvE content

Many Overwatch 2 fans have reacted to the decision to delay PvE content in the game.

User @JinxWrecksStuffs feels this is a deliberate attempt by Blizzard to gradually shift all the focus to PvP and turn the game into something like Fortnite.

Jinx Wrecks Stuff @JinxWrecksStuff @OverwatchCaval Its time to accept that they are slowly giving up on PVE being their main hook. All they want is: to see what is the optimal way they can run PVP while getting players to spend money on the battle pass & skins. You know, becoming Fortnite 2.0 @OverwatchCaval Its time to accept that they are slowly giving up on PVE being their main hook. All they want is: to see what is the optimal way they can run PVP while getting players to spend money on the battle pass & skins. You know, becoming Fortnite 2.0

User @Revali_Kali thinks otherwise, stating that it makes no sense to talk about PvE right now when it's scheduled to arrive in 2023. They also feel it is better for the developers to take all the time they need rather than rush through another release.

Corentin @Revali_Kai @JinxWrecksStuff @OverwatchCaval Huh no. Their main teams are focused on pve, that's why OW2 pvp took long to come out. They wouldn't give up at the last minute and release something rushed. Plus they already said it will come out in 2023, it's not surprising if they don't talk about it now @JinxWrecksStuff @OverwatchCaval Huh no. Their main teams are focused on pve, that's why OW2 pvp took long to come out. They wouldn't give up at the last minute and release something rushed. Plus they already said it will come out in 2023, it's not surprising if they don't talk about it now

Some players are expecting February or March to be the likely period for the addition of PvE content.

hatter 🇺🇦 @tastebofa @OverwatchCaval Not surprising. Wouldn't expect PvE news until probably February or March at the earliest @OverwatchCaval Not surprising. Wouldn't expect PvE news until probably February or March at the earliest

Twitter user @urboysoren believes the news is quite predictable, given how Blizzard has been missing deadlines on a regular basis.

I guess we’ll be seen my PVE in 2024 @OverwatchCaval Honestly we aren’t surprised. Ever since launch has anything been released on timeI guess we’ll be seen my PVE in 2024 @OverwatchCaval Honestly we aren’t surprised. Ever since launch has anything been released on time 💀😂I guess we’ll be seen my PVE in 2024 https://t.co/h1lrTPpmU3

It remains to be seen when the PvE mode will finally arrive in the game and how Blizzard will integrate it with the rest of the content.

