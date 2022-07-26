6 pro tips to win the crown in Fall Guys

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout recently announced a free-to-play feature. This allowed every PC and laptop gamer to participate, along with Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo users.

While most players struggle to outsmart the crowd and qualify for the finals, others never make it to the finish line. The following are some tips for Fall Guys that will help boost gameplay significantly and end up at the finish line.

All Fall Guys players should employ these tactics

1) Smart Jump

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout (Image via Mediatonic)

It can be easy to focus solely on running towards your objective, but other controls are available that you shouldn't disrespect.

A well-timed jump can help boost your run towards the goal, get you ahead of the rest of the newbie crowd, or get you over the finish line in milliseconds before disqualifying.

2) A great start

Fall Guys running race (Image via Mediatonic)

The best way to start is to remain ahead of others. For example, the one who starts first has a higher chance of success, the same way an early guy increases their qualifying chances.

Players who didn't act fast were seen to remain lost in the crowd, whereas the early members could finish within the threshold after facing various hardships during the race. Remember to outsmart the crowd for better chances of winning.

3) Try to slide

Fall Guys Skins (Image via Mediatonic)

When Fall Guy attempts to jump, they will be pushed up into the air from where they started. This can cause the jump to be ineffective in obtaining a higher curvature for the leap unless they jump from a lower platform.

On the flip side, it also means jumping while going on the ice map gives you more speed, but on the same side, this scenario can be unstable, especially when there are a lot of other players pushing. As long as you don’t fall over, jumping while going to an icy area is very important.

4) Avoid Crowd

Fall Guy race with obstacles (Image via Mediatonic)

In almost every type of map, a crowd of players is always a red sign. In certain situations, taking the path with fewer travelers can help players survive better. Otherwise, these crowds will roll in to push other players, which can largely slow down the speed of round completion.

5) Don't forget to dive

Character skin in Fall Guys (Image via Mediatonic)

It's possible to build an initial thrust by quickly diving into the game. The dive not only supports early adoption but can also help avoid obstacles like rolling balls, avalanches, spars, and axes.

As these obstacles prove to be a great hindrance to the players, it is advised to learn the art of diving at the right place and time.

6) Get familiar with maps

Crown tip for fall guy ultimate knockout (Image via Mediatonic)

Though some may find this tip incompetent, it is the best, prime, and most superlative tip to be suggested. If players are not familiar with the map, it may reduce their chances of qualifying to a large extent.

However, players who are well versed with the maps' routes make it easier to avoid any disturbances or hindrances along the way. Players' familiarity with maps can only be acquired by running into levels multiple times.

Generally, experience is key to learning, but understanding the basics can make it even better. Some tactics include outsmarting the crowd, being the leader, jumping at the appropriate time, and learning from previous mistakes, which can enhance gameplay.

