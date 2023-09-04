10 things you need to do first in Starfield

Diving headfirst into Starfield's world can be overwhelming, whether you're a newcomer or a veteran of Bethesda games. The title is undoubtedly massive, and the plethora of choices available right from character creation to your very first mission can make starting your journey feel like an overwhelming feat. Yet, in a sense, this is precisely what we've all been eagerly anticipating—a game that beckons us to explore the vastness of the cosmos.

But just like other RPGs, there are essential features and aspects in Starfield that you need to understand first, and they are usually introduced at the beginning of the game. Hop on the ship, spacefarer, here are 10C things you need to do first in Starfield.

Starfield beginners guide: Things to do first in the game

1) Create your character

Starfield features an extensive character customization option (Image via Bethesda)

Much like other RPGs, there are a lot of customization options in Starfield—from hair color, head shape, and skin tone, to your biometric ID, background, and traits. We'll leave it up to you to decide what your character is going to look like, but more important options, at least in the course of your journey, would be the background and traits.

You can always change your character's appearance later in the game, although keep in mind that it will cost you some credits.

2) Choose your background

Character background has a huge influence on your Starfield journey (Image via Bethesda)

Your character's background isn't just a cosmetic choice; it influences your starting skills and opens up a range of exclusive dialogue options. There are 21 Starfield backgrounds currently, and quite frankly, that's a really extensive selection.

The background you select in Starfield plays an important role in shaping your character's capabilities as it determines your three initial skills. Having even one skill point in these distinct categories can wield significant influence, particularly when it comes to executing specific actions that demand certain proficiencies.

3) Select your traits

Starfield features 17 traits to choose from (Image via Bethesda)

Like character background, traits provide you with additional buffs, dialog choices, and even extra items, further shaping your journey through the universe. They add depth to your character and help you provide a compelling storyline later on.

As of writing, there are 17 traits in the game, and each comes with its own perks and drawbacks. While traits are entirely optional, we recommend taking some to unlock exclusive dialogue choices. It's also worth noting that some of these aren't compatible with each other, so be mindful of these decisions.

4) Navigate the Help option

Navigate through the Help menu to learn about the basics (Image via Bethesda)

Gamers tend to skip over the fine print, but in the case of Starfield, paying attention to the details can be a game-changer. When you hit pause, you'll discover a treasure trove of valuable information within the Help menu, offering a database of tips and how-to guides.

While you might assume that delving into this resource could consume precious game time, it actually has the opposite effect. It saves you countless hours that would otherwise be spent wandering around aimlessly, trying to decipher how outposts work.

5) Make use of your ship storage

You can store your items in your ship (Image via Bethesda)

In the initial stages of the game, it's a common practice for players to pick up every single item in their vicinity, especially when their inventory is relatively sparse. However, your personal inventory has its limits, prompting the need to store excess belongings elsewhere.

Fortunately, your trusty spacecraft steps in to provide a solution by offering an expansive storage capacity that allows you to safeguard your surplus items without worry. However, to avoid filling up your storage early in the game, we recommend taking items with low weight and high value.

6) Kill the Captain

It is advisable to kill the Captain in the first mission to loot some valuables (Image via Bethesda)

The first mission in Starfield is essentially a tutorial chapter. You will be introduced to the basics of the game through different encounters. Although we usually recommend following these tutorials, we encourage players to do the opposite in this specific task.

Upon reaching the top of the Kreet research lab, you will find three pirates awaiting your arrival. The game wants you to hone your Persuasion skills with this encounter, but we say forget it and kill them all instead. Defeating the captain among them may give you a valuable, rare weapon, and some other things you can use later on.

7) Sell your loot

Sell your early-game loot to purchase weapons in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

After all the looting and killing you've done in your first mission, the next thing to do is to land on New Atlantis, the Constellation's major operating base. Your journey in Starfield officially begins here, as you take on different quests and explore different planets.

However, the first thing you need to do upon arrival is to empty your ship by selling everything you just looted. This should give you enough credit to purchase new weapons and gear.

8) Take the main quest

Follow the main quest by going to The Lodge (Image via Bethesda)

After selling your items, your journey leads you to The Lodge, where you'll encounter the members of Constellation and become involved in their mission. This is where the main storyline begins.

It is advisable to stay focused on the main story first for a couple of hours before exploring on your own. This is to gain rewards that could help you survive later on, and The Lodge also gives you access to a free room, storage area, and other handy features.

9) Check your activities

Always check your activities in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

When you're happy with your main mission progress and want to explore new things, it's a good idea to check the list of things to do in your mission log. Sometimes, you might come across interesting extra tasks without even trying, just by talking to a character who tells you something interesting.

These extra tasks can be long and complicated missions, or they could be as simple as a quick chat that gives you experience points or credits. In the big world of Starfield, these extra tasks give you lots of exciting adventures to discover.

10) Join a faction

Joining factions will net you great rewards and benefits (Image via Bethesda)

There are several factions you can join in Starfield that have their own goals and missions. Joining these groups will net you special benefits and rewards, and will also add depth to your main storyline.

But keep in mind, you can't just join them right away. You have to do some tasks and meet certain requirements before they let you join. It's worth the hassle though, just carefully choose the faction you'll want to join in.