All stats for Starfield ships, explained

Starfield ships play a vital role in-game and have a lot of complex stats that affect the overall performance. There are a plethora of ways in which these vehicles can be modified. From weapons to shields, there's a lot that players can do with these ships in the game. What's more interesting is the fact that every little aspect is important and can, more often than not, make or break the efficiency of it.

These Starfield ships have multiple stats associated with them. These stats convey information regarding the damage output and the number of crew members that it can carry, among others. Having said that, here's a quick rundown of all the stats associated with these Starfield ships and what they mean.

What do all the stats for Starfield ships mean?

All ballistic weapon customization options for Starfield ships (Image via Bethesda)

All the Starfield ship stats need to be balanced properly. Improperly balanced stats could directly hamper the performance output.

It's also important to pay attention to the overall weight of the ship because it heavily affects the overall speed. Having said that here are all the stats that you need to take into account:

LAS : Laser weapon damage output.

: Laser weapon damage output. BAL : Ballistic weapon damage output.

: Ballistic weapon damage output. MSL : Missile damage output.

: Missile damage output. Hull : Denotes the amount of damage that a ship can take.

: Denotes the amount of damage that a ship can take. Shield : Denotes the amount of incoming damage that the shields can absorb.

: Denotes the amount of incoming damage that the shields can absorb. Reactor : The total amount of energy available for you to allocate across the different systems in Starfield ships.

: The total amount of energy available for you to allocate across the different systems in Starfield ships. Cargo : The total cargo that a ship can carry.

: The total cargo that a ship can carry. Shielded Cargo : The amount of cargo that a ship can smuggle without being detected.

: The amount of cargo that a ship can smuggle without being detected. Crew Capacity : The number of crew members that can be on your ship at any one time.

: The number of crew members that can be on your ship at any one time. Fuel : The total fuel capacity of your ship.

: The total fuel capacity of your ship. Jump Range (Light Years) : The total distance that you can travel in a single grav jump.

: The total distance that you can travel in a single grav jump. Mobility : Denotes how nimble your ship is in combat.

: Denotes how nimble your ship is in combat. Top Speed : Determines the highest speed that your ship can achieve.

: Determines the highest speed that your ship can achieve. Mass: The total weight of the ship. While there's no upper limit to the weight of your ship, the heavier your ship, the slower it will be and the harder it will be to control it.

How to easily customize ships in Starfield?

To customize your ships, you will need to find and approach one of the several ship technicians spread across the system. The following aspects of your ships can be customized:

Cockpits

Engines

Grav Drives

Dockers

Bays

Cargo and Shielded Cargo

Fuel Tanks

Hab Modules

Gear

Structural

Shields

Weapons (Energy, Ballistic, Laser)

Reactor

With the immense number of customization options available in the game, there's scope for multiple permutations and combinations. While it's recommended that you try out all of them, you must strike an appropriate balance between all the stats to bring the best out of the ships in Starfield.