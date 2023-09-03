All Starfield companions, ranked

The inclusion of companions is common in RPGs, but Starfield's companion feature is quite a unique one. Unlike many other games that allow multiple characters to accompany you on your quest, Starfield takes a different approach. Here, you have the crucial task of selecting a single active ally who will stand by your side throughout your journey. This makes the choice of choosing a companion a crucial decision, one that will greatly impact your adventure.

Similar to other RPGs, players will also have companions in Bethesda's space explorer that will help them explore the entire solar system, with a vast collection of planets and space stations located 50 light years from our galaxy. Here is a glimpse of Starfield's companions or adventure-allies, ranked according to their skills and in-game abilities.

The best and worst Starfield companions

8) Adoring Fan

You need to choose the Hero Worshipped trait to recruit Adoring Fan (Image via Betehsda)

The Adoring Fan is a unique companion or crew member, frequently emerging if you equip the Hero Worshipped trait in Starfield. He'll tag along, showering you with praise, and even give gifts. Some of his skills include weightlifting, concealment, and scavenging. Weightlifting boosts his carrying capacity, while his expertise in concealment and scavenging makes him a stealthy treasure hunter.

Overall, choosing the Hero Worshipped trait isn't the best choice during character creation, and the Adoring Fan's lackluster skills aren't really worth the sacrifice.

7) Heller

Heller is a Starfield companion proficient in Geology and Outpost Management (Image via Betehsda)

Heller comes from the Argos Extractors, the same mining site where your character used to work before joining Constellation. He may not have as many skills as some other recruitable characters. However, he does bring some valuable assets to the table, particularly when stationed at outposts.

He is a Starfield companion equipped with Outpost Engineering and Geology skills, which will help you get started with building essential materials and assist you in finding rare ores for research and further scientific purposes. He lacks the wide range of skills that other characters possess though, so he is ranked second to the last on our list.

6) Vasco

Vasco is a robot Starfield companion (Image via Bethesda)

Vasco is a customized exploration robot developed by Lunar Robotics. It has undergone several alterations, adapting him to offer assistance and backing in the interstellar endeavors of Constellation.

In his capacity as a robotic companion in Starfield, Vasco boasts a design tailored for navigating challenging landscapes and effortlessly handling payloads exceeding human capabilities. He has the Aneutronic Fusion, Shield Systems, and EM Weapons Systems skills, which improve the ship's system performance.

5) Marika Boros

This Starfield companion excels in combat (Image via Bethesda)

One of the Starfield companions you can recruit in Starport, Marika Boros offers a good presence in combat. With her skills in Ballistics, Gun Combat, and even Particle Beam Weapon Systems, she should be by your side when heading to dangerous situations while venturing out and about in the planet.

She may have less skills compared to other companions in the game, but her combat prowess certainly makes up for it. You can recruit her by heading to Viewport in New Atlantis. She will ask a good amount of money though, so be prepared.

4) Barrett

Barrett is a versatile Starfield companion(Image via Bethesda)

Barrett is among the first characters you will encounter when you begin your Starfield journey. He's an all-around adventurer and scientist, a versatile companion with a strong aptitude for engineering and mechanical skills, and an integral part of the Constellation team.

Barrett's skills and expertise are in Gastronomy, Robotics, Starship Engineering, and even Particle Beam Weapon Systems. With these, he has the ability to craft powerful meals, boost robot damage, and enhance your ship's weapons and design, which makes him a reliable companionm, especially during critical situations.

3) Andreja

Andreja is a sneaky Starfield companion specializing in Energy Weapon Systems (Image via Bethesda)

Andreja remains an enigmatic figure within the Constellation, shrouded in mystery. She stands as the most self-reliant member of the group, yet her reasons for such autonomy remain undisclosed.

She is an exceptional companion in Starfield if you want a sidekick that is good at Stealth, Particle Beams, and Energy Weapon Systems. A unique skill she has is her sneaky ability for theft and pickpocketing that would qualify her as the best accomplice during select missions throughout the game.

2) Sam Coe

Sam Coe is a dependable and versatile pilot (Image via Bethesda)

Despite residing in a futuristic sci-fi era, Sam Coe retains a notably old-school sensibility. He boasts a past affiliation with the Freestar Rangers, a peacekeeping unit dedicated to maintaining order in Starfield's autonomous territories. His primary aspiration involves breaking free from the formidable shadow cast by his father.

As travel companions in Starfield, Sam and his daughter Cora can be quite advantageous, provided you steer clear of any association with the United Colonies, the dominant governmental authority in Starfield.

Some of his handy skills include his knowledge about Geology, Payloads, Rifle handling, and being a Pilot. Him being a pilot is perhaps the most helpful addition to the Starfield crew members.

1) Sarah Morgan

Sarah Morgan is the best Starfield companion currently (Image via Bethesda)

Sarah Morgan serves as both the captivating voice featured in numerous Starfield trailers and one of the earliest characters you encounter in the narrative. In her role as the chair of yhe Constellation, Sarah brings with her a background as a former soldier. This makes her proficient in combat and well-versed in the intricacies of long-distance space travel.

Her skills include a deep understanding of Botany, proficiency in handling Laser weaponry, and expertise in Astrodynamics. All of these render her exceptionally well-suited for scientific investigations and ventures into the uncharted reaches of space.