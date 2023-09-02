Starfield Barrett romance guide

Starfield has an engaging campaign filled with a wide range of distinctive missions. You can venture across a multitude of planets to fulfill your space adventure objectives. In short, the title presents numerous gameplay elements that you can use to tailor your journey to your liking. Moreover, the game provides the opportunity for you to build romantic relationships with fellow team members.

In Starfield, interactions hold significant importance beyond just accomplishing mission objectives. The interactive aspect of the game requires you to make decisions when presented with dialogue options, and these choices directly influence the course of events. The selection of the right dialogue option is crucial when it comes to establishing connections with various in-game characters.

This article aims to offer guidance on building a relationship with Barrett in the world of Starfield.

Starfield romance Guide: Tips and tricks to form a romantic relationship with Barrett

Barrett's attributes (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

During your journey in Starfield, you'll encounter various characters who may join you as companions and assist you on missions. Barrett is one of these characters and will cross paths with you early in the main campaign.

Boost Barrett's Affinity

Barrett has an affinity for humor (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

To develop a romantic relationship with Barrett, you'll need to enhance an in-game score known as Affinity. This can be accomplished by selecting dialogue options that align with his preferences. Whenever you increase your Affinity score, you'll receive HUD notifications containing information about Barrett's preferences and interests.

By profession, Barrett is a scientist, and he has a passion for discovering new planets. He can be best described as an adventurous individual who seeks excitement and possesses a kind-hearted nature.

Barrett has an affinity for humor and strongly dislikes arrogance, so please be mindful when choosing your words, avoiding any dialogue that may offend him.

Barrett's late husband Ervin

Avoid mentioning his former spouse (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Barrett still carries the weight of his late husband Ervin's mysterious passing in his heart. While he carries the weight of his emotions, he's also open to the idea of moving forward and leaving his past behind. In the initial stages of your interaction with Barrett, it's best to avoid mentioning his former spouse, as it could be sensitive for him.

As the campaign unfolds, there will come a moment when Barrett opens up about his beloved late husband, Ervin, and asks for your assistance in uncovering the truth behind his untimely demise. This adventure is known as Breach of Contract, and upon its successful completion, you'll have the opportunity to choose Barrett as your romantic partner.

When striving to establish a connection with a favored character, remember the importance of expressing genuine interest in their preferences. Each character possesses a distinct personality and unique qualities that you need to discover.

Additionally, it's crucial to analyze their behavior to make more precise choices in dialogue options and strengthen your connection.