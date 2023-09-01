Andreja in Starfield: Complete companion and romance guide

Andreja has turned out to be one of the most popular core companions in Starfield, with many players looking to recruit her and complete her companion questline. As she can be romanced, you will need to raise your Affinity with her in order to become intimate. However, completing these Affinity checks is much harder than it sounds.

While there are many in the community who are looking to get more intimate with Andreja, they are struggling quite a bit in advancing their relationship. The Affinity checks will involve choosing the right dialogues, and the right actions, and then accompanying her to a companion side quest.

Hence, today’s Starfield companion guide will go over how you can complete Andreja’s quest line and romance her.

How to romance Andreja in Starfield

To romance Andreja in Starfield, here are a few things that you will need to do in order to round out her companion questline:

Andreja dialogue guide: Her likes and dislikes in Starfield

To be able to increase your Affinity with Andreja, there are a few things that you need to know about her.

Unlike the rest of your companions and crewmates, she had a very rough past, because of which you will often see her resorting to underhanded methods and tactics to get what she wants. She will often intimidate and have the most practical and brutal approach to every situation in the game.

But she draws the line at killing innocents, and that is something you should avoid doing as well. Killing civilians will make your companions dislike and hate you.

Certain actions will gain her approval as well, and one such example can be seen in the “No Sudden Moves” quest when you are dealing with Captain Petric. You will need to intimidate him so that he hands over the artifact, and then follow it up with a brutal response once he surrenders.

Andreja will like both these options, and you will be able to significantly further your Affinity with her.

Completing the Divided Loyalties quest to gain Andreja’s favor in Starfield

Complete Divided Loyalties to romance Andreja (Image via Starfield)

Once you have achieved enough Affinity points with Andreja, you will start to unlock more unique dialogue options with her. This will also bring up the “flirt” option, along with four other unique companion dialog options.

Once you have reached the fourth option, she will automatically open up to you about her past. She will reveal that she was a Va’ruun operative who was sent to infiltrate Constellation. But she has changed ever since she met you, and is now following a new path. This will then kick off the Divided Loyalties mission, which you need to complete to round out her companion questline.

To complete the mission, you will need to:

Make your way to the bar at Akila City and then search for the NPC named Eren. You will then need to go to Hylo II (search for it in the Hyla system) where you will find his camp, surrounded by Va’runn cultists.

You will need to clear the area, make your way into the building, and head to the second floor. Here you will find Va’runn Scripture 04 along with Eren’s slate. The former is great if you are going for a more sneak-heavy build as it will increase your sneak bonus and sneak damage.

After you have obtained the slate, head to Chthonia (search for it in the Wolf system). Here you will need to dock and then ask about Jaeda. This will then give you directions to Anomaly (search for it in the Groombridge system). Once you have made it to Anomaly, your ship will be hailed by the Raptor, which has Jaeda aboard.

You will need to tell Jaeda that Andreja has been looking to make amends, which will then allow you to board the Raptor. Now make your way to the cockpit, where you will encounter Jaeda, who will now hold you at gunpoint. Use the Negotiation option here to calm her.

After appeasing Jaeda, make your way to Muphrid IV (search for it in the Puphrid system). Here Andreja will find a hidden passage, which leads to Tomisar. Now you will have two options, either allow Andreja to kill Tomisar or persuade her into letting him live and let the Va’runn Cultist leader fix his own mess instead.

Meet Andreja in her room (IMage via Starfield)

Rounding out Andreja’s questline to romance her in Starfield

After you have completed the Divided Loyalties mission in Bethesda's space explorer title Starfield, you will finally be able to romance Andreja and commit to her. However, you will first need to make your way to her room at The Lodge in New Atlantis, and then select the following dialogue options:

"Whatever happens next, we'll face it together."

"You don't need House Va'ruun. You have a family in Constellation."

"[Romance] I'll always be here for you. I love you."

"I'm all yours for as long as you want me."

"[Commitment] I think it's time we make it official."

The commitment option will finally let you tie the knot with Andreja, and sharing your bed with her will allow you to gain temporary XP boosts in Starfield.