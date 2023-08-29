All Starfield cast and characters confirmed so far

As a triple-A game, many talented individuals will reprise Starfield voice actors. The upcoming sci-fi open-world RPG from Bethesda is one of the biggest RPGs ever, so understandably, it is going all out in every aspect. The cast for the game will include some well-known voice actors with experience with big-budget titles across the medium.

With that said many big names have already been confirmed officially as well. Let's see which actors made it and what role they will reprise in the upcoming space-faring journey.

All Starfield voice actors confirmed in the game.

Starfield has brought together a host of stars as voice actors (Image via Bethesda)

Barrett (Barry Wiggins)

Barrett is a member of the Constellation, the space-faring organization that the player is part of in Starfield. Barry Wiggins, previously surmising roles in Mafia 3 and even shows like Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Hot In Cleveland, will appear.

Sam Coe (Elias Toufexis)

Starfield is set to feature space cowboys, and one of them is Sam Coe. He is voiced by Elias Toufexis, one of the most renowned names in gaming's voice-acting sector. He is primarily known for playing Adam Jenson in Eidos Montreal's modern Deus Ex games. He has also played other roles, including Penguin (Gotham Knights), Leonidas (Assassin's Creed Odyssey), and more.

Matteo Khatri (Carlos Valdes)

Matteo Khatri will aid the player in understanding humanity's past in the upcoming RPG. Carlos Valdes will be voicing him, and he has a good amount of experience in the VA industry across both media and gaming. His most famous role is Cisco Ramon in The Flash (TV series).

Andreja (Cissy Jones)

A character of unknown origin and equally mysterious motives, players will have to meet Andreja in person to know what her deal is. Another big name, VA, is on board with Cissy Jones. She has appeared in major titles, from Firewatch (Delilah) and Shin Megami Tensei 5 (Abdeil) to the latest Baldur's Gate 3 (The Absolute).

Noel (Dana Gourrier)

As a scientist, Noel will likely have much information about the universe to divulge to the player as a member aboard the Constellation. Dana Gourrier will be voicing her. While her background primarily is in media like Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, she did play Rose Chapman in the Detroit Become Human video game.

Sarah Morgan (Emily O'Brien)

As the bold leader of Constellation, Sarah Morgan has assembled this crew to further satisfy humanity's curiosity about what lies beyond. Emily O'Brien, the voice behind her, also has an impressive track record in video game voice acting. This includes Verdandi (God of War Ragnarok), Amelie (Death Stranding), and Gamora (GOTG: The Telltale Series).

Adoring Fan (Craig Sechler)

The Adoring Fan also returns from past games to bug the protagonist in Starfield. First popularized by his appearance in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, this ecstatic super-fan is eager to know about the player. Craig Sechler, who voiced him in that game and other Bethesda titles like Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim, returns a hilarious new rendition to play the Adoring Fan.

Starfield launches on September 6, 2023, for PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store) and Xbox Series X|S platforms.