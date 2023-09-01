Starfield Sarah romance guide

Starfield offers an exciting central storyline that enables players to venture across various planets to accomplish their objectives. While this game includes dynamic missions and diverse planets for you to explore, it also grants the opportunity to cultivate relationships. Amid their interstellar journey, players can forge romantic connections with their fellow companions.

In addition to accomplishing primary campaign goals, it's vital to emphasize the significance of interacting and making thoughtful dialogue choices since certain scenarios' results will depend on them.

In short, building bonds holds great importance in this title. This article offers guidance on effectively establishing a connection with Sarah in Starfield.

Starfield romance guide: Tips and tricks to form a relationship with Sarah

Sarah Morgan and her attributes (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

During your adventure in Starfield, you'll have the opportunity to interact with various characters, some of whom may eventually become members of your crew. Among these entities is Sarah Morgan, an individual integral to your journey who provides invaluable assistance during missions.

If you aspire to cultivate a romantic relationship with her, concentrate on selecting dialogue options that express admiration for her accomplishments and her contributions to this game's missions. Building trust with her hinges on demonstrating your appreciation of her professional qualities.

While engaging with Sarah, carefully read her dialogues and choose responses that will help you build a closer connection with her. Additionally, consider incorporating flirtatious responses to enhance your connection, as this can be another effective method of forging a strong bond with her.

Memoriam quest in Starfield

Memoriam quest in Starfield (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Keep in mind that, prior to developing a romantic connection with Sarah, you should strive to be a supportive companion who empathizes with her. If you can earn her trust, she may come to see you as the perfect partner. As you progress through this game, you'll encounter a quest called Memoriam, which Sarah assigns.

This mission unfolds in the MAST District, where she will accompany you until its completion. In Memoriam, you'll have a chance to interact with Sarah. When doing this, make sure to select the dialogue options in this specific sequence: 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 2, 2, 1, 3, and 1. These choices encompass various responses, including flirtatious dialogues.

After completing the interaction with her, at the end of this Memoriam quest, your mission to establish a connection with her will prove fruitful. However, to achieve this bond, follow these dialogue options in this specified sequence after accomplishing the Memoriam mission: 2, 1, 2, 1, 1, 2, 2, 1. Subsequently, she will accept your romantic proposal and openly express her affection for you.

Marrying Sarah

Once you enter a romantic relationship with her, remember that each interaction should focus on progressing your connection towards marriage. Sarah may even agree to your proposal, but she will present you with a special task called Misc before the wedding can take place. Successfully completing this quest will lead to a successful marriage with Sarah.