10 best Starfield beginner weapons

Starfield beginner weapons are items that allow your character to advance in the first scenarios of the game. Generally speaking, they help you understand the basic rules of the title and learn the fundamental mechanics. From a knife to an axe or a gun, the RPG offers all kinds of objects to protect the protagonist as he travels the galaxy.

This article lists 10 of Starfield's best weapons that can be used by those who are tackling the game for the first time.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Combat Knife, Urban Eagle, and other effective Starfield beginner weapons

1) Combat Knife

The knife is usual among beginner weapons (Image via Bethesda)

Anyone with video game experience knows the importance of a knife. The combat knife is one of the most appreciated Starfield beginner weapons. Among other advantages, the weapon can stun an enemy if hit repeatedly with it. Upon attacking an opponent and wounding them, it leaves them unstable, allowing a second attack that leaves them more vulnerable.

The combat knife should be the weapon of choice in situations that require quick actions and when you need to save ammunition.

2) Urban Eagle

The Urban Eagle is a magnum-style revolver (Image via Bethesda)

The Urban Eagle is one of the beginner weapons that can be obtained with only level five in the Starfield skill tree. This magnum-style revolver is very effective when combined with the use of stealth, allowing you to multiply the effectiveness and damage of each attack.

This type of weapon can be modified to improve aspects like accuracy. However, reaching these modifications requires high levels in the character's skill tree.

Given the nature of the Urban Eagle, devoting experience to developing its handling could be a waste of time, as the combat style it promises fails in many scenarios.

3) Sidestar

Beginner weapons like the Sidestar improve the reflexes of new players (Image via Bethesda)

The Sidestar is another one of the best beginner weapons in Starfield. The pistol is very effective and easy to reload.

Unlike the Urban Eagle, the skill points required to upgrade the Sidestar are not very high. Upon looking at the weapon's stats, it can be concluded that the weapon has better accuracy. Besides, it offers the possibility of spectacular headshots to inflict a lot of damage on the opponent.

4) Rescue Axe

A similar case to the knife in beginner weapons is how useful axes can be (Image via Bethesda)

Having a Rescue Axe among your beginner weapons can be a relief. Although it is heavier to handle than combat knives and other weapons, it inflicts far superior damage to enemies.

Another advantage of using the Rescue Axe in combat is that it can make it easier to defeat enemies that are physically stronger. It can also be used against aliens to excellent results.

5) Maelstrom

Among the range of weaponry in the game, SMGs are very important (Image via Bethesda)

Now that some dinosaurs might appear in Starfield's melee combat, this list returns to firearms. The Maelstrom is a rapid-fire SMG with 40 rounds of ammunition. Among the Starfield beginner weapons, it has the fastest rate of fire. However, long-range marksmanship suffers.

For medium distance, the Maelstrom has an iron sight that helps to perfect the shot. Its ammunition, moreover, is very plentiful on the map.

6) Orion

The Orion is a rifle with good accuracy (Image via Bethesda)

The Orion rifle is one of the most futuristic beginner weapons in Starfield. It may not be the best laser rifle you can find, but it has its advantages.

The rifle, while not very accurate at all times, incorporates a scope for better aiming. Firing laser beams at enemies inflicts 77 percent damage, while the rate of fire is somewhat slow.

7) Grendel

This SMG can hurt enemies in close and medium-range (Image via Bethesda)

The Grendel is another rifle in Starfield. This SMG inflicts considerable damage on enemies, executes shots at high speed, and stores a large amount of ammunition.

Of the weapons available in the game, the Grendel has the best results in close-range and medium-range combat. In addition, it has a sighting option to correctly aim at NPCs.

8) Beowulf

The name Beowulf is inspired by an Anglo-Saxon hero (Image via Bethesda)

The Beowulf is a rifle similar to the Grendel, only a bit lighter. With a 30-round magazine, it is perfect for medium to long-range combat.

For players who are just starting the video game, this weapon can be decisive if they want their character to advance. In addition, it uses 7.77 mm ammunition, which are the cheapest and easiest bullets available in the title.

9) Lawgiver

Lawgiver is another rifle among the beginner weapons in the game (Image via Bethesda)

When you find the Lawgiver in Starfield, you think of a rifle designed for close-range and medium-range combat.

This weapon can be very versatile due to the combination of its firing speed with the accuracy that, without standing out too much, fulfills its function. In addition, it supports up to six modifications.

10) Old Earth Shotgun

The Old Earth Shotgun (Image via Bethesda)

One of the best Starfield weapons is the Old Earth shotgun. Its damage is considerable, and it allows you to finish off most enemies with one or two shots.

The destructive result of its shots makes it an ideal weapon for close-range combat. In addition, its low fire rate is balanced by a more accurate aiming system than other rifles in this list.