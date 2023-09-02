Bethesda has added some unique Starfield weapons to its brand-new role-playing game (RPG). Without weapons, it's difficult to face off against some of the title's not-so-nice elements that you'll encounter while exploring. Having said that, the game has a plethora of weapons that you can use, and each one comes with its own stats.

Starfield weapon stats are important because they tell you about the amount and the nature of the damage a weapon deals. Here's a quick rundown of all the different stats that a weapon has in the game.

What do the different stats of Starfield weapons mean?

A handgun in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Not all Starfield weapons will have the same setup. They also won't deal the same type of damage.

The weapon stats in Starfield will tell you everything you need to know about the game's weaponry. This information is vital because it will help you decide the utility of a weapon while exploring different areas. It will also affect your play style. These stats can be broken down into two different segments. The first segment doesn't affect the weapon performance, while the second does.

Primary Stats:

Damage type: The kind of damage the weapon deals i.e., physical damage, electromagnetic damage, or energy damage.

The kind of damage the weapon deals i.e., physical damage, electromagnetic damage, or energy damage. Ammo: The kind of ammo a specific weapon uses.

The kind of ammo a specific weapon uses. Magazine: The kind of magazine the weapon uses, along with the number of bullets it holds.

The kind of magazine the weapon uses, along with the number of bullets it holds. Fire Rate: The number of bullets that a weapon can fire per minute.

The number of bullets that a weapon can fire per minute. Range: The maximum distance at which the weapon is effective.

The maximum distance at which the weapon is effective. Accuracy: The chance of you hitting your target when firing a weapon.

The chance of you hitting your target when firing a weapon. Mods: The number of modifications that you can do to your weapon.

Secondary Stats:

Mass: The overall weight of the weapon. This directly affects the total amount of weight that you can carry.

The overall weight of the weapon. This directly affects the total amount of weight that you can carry. Value: The money that you will get in return if you choose to sell your weapon.

As you can see, there are different weapon stats in Starfield. They vary from weapon to weapon. Your play style will also depend on the range and the overall accuracy of the weapon. For this reason, make sure you choose a weapon based on how you prefer to engage the enemy.

How to get Starfield weapons easily

The easiest way to acquire Starfield weapons is by directly purchasing them from one of the many vendors in the system. Alternatively, you have the option to loot the weapons off the bodies of fallen enemies. You will also come across weapons whenever you're looting supply crates and other boxes.