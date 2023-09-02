All Starfield armor stats, explained

The Starfield armor stats are essential aspects to consider when selecting gear for your character. Since it's a space exploration title, there are a lot of hazards that players will encounter while exploring the menagerie of planets scattered across the vast in-game universe. To survive these harsh extremities, the selection of appropriate armor is important.

Stats play a vital role in any role-playing game (RPG). Without adequately assessing these figures, it's difficult to devise an approach for any mission. Having said that, here's a list of the different Starfield armor stats, along with their implications.

What do the different Starfield armor stats mean?

An armor set showing all the stats (Image via Bethesda)

There are a plethora of armor pieces that players will come across in the game. Now, each Starfield armor piece confers some unique stats to your character. Essentially, your armor can be grouped into three different categories:

Helmet

Boost Pack

Spacesuits

Whenever you hover over a specific piece of gear in the game, you will witness the different stats associated with it. These stats can be grouped into two separate categories. The first deals with stats that don't bestow any protection upon your character. These are as follows:

Mass: Refers to the weight of your armor and will directly influence the amount of weight that you can carry.

Value: If you choose to sell your armor, this is the amount that you will receive in exchange from the vendors.

The second category directly affects the amount of protection a particular piece of Starfield armor will offer. These are as follows:

Primary Stats

Phys: Resistance to physical attacks, including fire from kinetic weapons and melee attacks.

Resistance to physical attacks, including fire from kinetic weapons and melee attacks. Engy: Resistance to all laser and energy weapons.

Resistance to all laser and energy weapons. EM: Resistance to electromagnetic weapons.

Secondary Stats

Thermal: Resistance to heat.

Resistance to heat. Airborne: Resistance to aerial debris.

Resistance to aerial debris. Corrosive: Resistance against corrosive substances.

Resistance against corrosive substances. Radiation: Resistance to radioactive substances.

Whenever you're exploring any unknown territory, it's vital to select Starfield armor pieces that cover almost every stat equally. Otherwise, you might get caught off guard and suffer damage from sources.

How to get armor sets easily in Starfield

The easiest way to acquire armor pieces in Starfield is by completing missions in the game. Alternatively, you could also purchase preferred armor sets from vendors scattered all across the system.

Since there's a proper loot system in the game, you could also get these armor pieces by looting enemies and other resource items like containers.