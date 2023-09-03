Starfield guide: All chapters and how long to complete game

Starfield has been out on early access for more than a couple of days, and the initial reception has been largely positive. While there have been a few complaints here and there, the majority of the community is happy to invest their time in completing Bethesda's first IP in decades. To that effect, how many chapters does Starfield have, and how long might it take to complete it?
Read on to find out the answers.
All Starfield main chapters and how long to beat the game
There are 19 missions in total in Starfield to complete the main story. They are as follows:
- One Small Step
- The Old Neighbourhood
- The Empty Nest
- Back to Vectera
- Into the Unknown
- All that Money can Buy
- Starborn
- Further into the Unknown
- Short Sighted
- No Sudden Moves
- High Price to Pay
- Unity
- In their Footsteps
- Unearthed
- Final Glimpses
- Missed Beyond Measure
- Entangled
- Revelation
- One Giant Leap
Completing just the main narrative will likely take players anywhere between 25 to 40 hours. This is, of course, dependent on the pace they set for themselves and the difficulty they choose to try out during their playthrough.
But as we all know, the beauty in Bethesda's games lies beyond the story.
All Starfield side missions
There are plenty of side missions in the space-faring odyssey that players can choose to complete. They are as follows:
- A Light in the Darkness
- A Tree Grows in New Atlantis
- All For One
- Alternating Currents
- Bare Metal
- Beautiful Secrets
- Blast Zone
- Burden of Proof
- Captain’s Bounty
- Charity of the Wolf
- Distilling Confidence
- Echoes of the Past
- Failure to Communicate
- First Contact
- Fishy Business
- Friends Like These
- Groundpounder
- Late Bloomer
- Loose Ends
- Mantis
- Media Sponge
- Mob Mentality
- Out on a Limb
- Power From Beyond
- Primary Sources
- Red Tape Blues
- Red Tape Runaround
- Red Tape Reclamation
- Run the Red Mile
- Saburo’s Solution
- Supply Line
- Suspicious Activities
- Tapping the Grid
- Taste of Home
- The Akila Run
- The Audition
- The Best There Is
- The Great Laredo Caper
- The Kindness of Strangers
This list might be incomplete, and we will add more as we discover them.
All Starfield faction missions
There are four main factions in the game, namely UC Vanguard, Crimson Fleet, Freestar Rangers, and Ryujin Industries. As can be expected, each has its own set of missions to complete. They are as follows:
UC Vanguard
- Supra Et Ultra
- Grunt Work
- Delivering Devils
- Eyewitness
- Friends Like These
- The Devils You Know
- War Relics
- Hostile Intelligence
- A Legacy Forged
Crimson Fleet
- Deep Cover
- Rook Meets King
- Burden of Proof
- Echoes of the Past
- Breaking the Bank
- The Best There Is
- Absolute Power
- Eye of the Storm
- Legacy’s End
Freestar Rangers
- Job Gone Wrong
- Where Hope is Built
- Shadows In Neon
- Surgical Strike
- On the Run
- First to Fight, First to Die
- The Hammer Falls
Ryujin Industries
- Back to the Grind
- One Step Ahead
- A New Narrative
- Access is Key
- Sowing Discord
- Accidents Happen
- Maintaining the Edge
- Top Secrets
- Background Checks
- Guilty Parties
- The Key Ingredient
- Sabotage
- Executive Level
Let us know if we have missed out on any mission or chapter name. Stay tuned as we update the list if and when necessary. To have an easier time in-game, you can check out our best Starfield classes guide.