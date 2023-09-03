Esports & Gaming

Starfield guide: All chapters and how long to complete game

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Sep 03, 2023 05:17 GMT
All chapters and missions (Image via Starfield)
Starfield has been out on early access for more than a couple of days, and the initial reception has been largely positive. While there have been a few complaints here and there, the majority of the community is happy to invest their time in completing Bethesda's first IP in decades. To that effect, how many chapters does Starfield have, and how long might it take to complete it?

All Starfield main chapters and how long to beat the game

There are 19 missions in total in Starfield to complete the main story. They are as follows:

  1. One Small Step
  2. The Old Neighbourhood
  3. The Empty Nest
  4. Back to Vectera
  5. Into the Unknown
  6. All that Money can Buy
  7. Starborn
  8. Further into the Unknown
  9. Short Sighted
  10. No Sudden Moves
  11. High Price to Pay
  12. Unity
  13. In their Footsteps
  14. Unearthed
  15. Final Glimpses
  16. Missed Beyond Measure
  17. Entangled
  18. Revelation
  19. One Giant Leap

Completing just the main narrative will likely take players anywhere between 25 to 40 hours. This is, of course, dependent on the pace they set for themselves and the difficulty they choose to try out during their playthrough.

But as we all know, the beauty in Bethesda's games lies beyond the story.

All Starfield side missions

There are plenty of side missions in the space-faring odyssey that players can choose to complete. They are as follows:

  • A Light in the Darkness
  • A Tree Grows in New Atlantis
  • All For One
  • Alternating Currents
  • Bare Metal
  • Beautiful Secrets
  • Blast Zone
  • Burden of Proof
  • Captain’s Bounty
  • Charity of the Wolf
  • Distilling Confidence
  • Echoes of the Past
  • Failure to Communicate
  • First Contact
  • Fishy Business
  • Friends Like These
  • Groundpounder
  • Late Bloomer
  • Loose Ends
  • Mantis
  • Media Sponge
  • Mob Mentality
  • Out on a Limb
  • Power From Beyond
  • Primary Sources
  • Red Tape Blues
  • Red Tape Runaround
  • Red Tape Reclamation
  • Run the Red Mile
  • Saburo’s Solution
  • Supply Line
  • Suspicious Activities
  • Tapping the Grid
  • Taste of Home
  • The Akila Run
  • The Audition
  • The Best There Is
  • The Great Laredo Caper
  • The Kindness of Strangers

This list might be incomplete, and we will add more as we discover them.

All Starfield faction missions

There are four main factions in the game, namely UC Vanguard, Crimson Fleet, Freestar Rangers, and Ryujin Industries. As can be expected, each has its own set of missions to complete. They are as follows:

UC Vanguard

  • Supra Et Ultra
  • Grunt Work
  • Delivering Devils
  • Eyewitness
  • Friends Like These
  • The Devils You Know
  • War Relics
  • Hostile Intelligence
  • A Legacy Forged

Crimson Fleet

  • Deep Cover
  • Rook Meets King
  • Burden of Proof
  • Echoes of the Past
  • Breaking the Bank
  • The Best There Is
  • Absolute Power
  • Eye of the Storm
  • Legacy’s End

Freestar Rangers

  • Job Gone Wrong
  • Where Hope is Built
  • Shadows In Neon
  • Surgical Strike
  • On the Run
  • First to Fight, First to Die
  • The Hammer Falls

Ryujin Industries

  • Back to the Grind
  • One Step Ahead
  • A New Narrative
  • Access is Key
  • Sowing Discord
  • Accidents Happen
  • Maintaining the Edge
  • Top Secrets
  • Background Checks
  • Guilty Parties
  • The Key Ingredient
  • Sabotage
  • Executive Level

Let us know if we have missed out on any mission or chapter name. Stay tuned as we update the list if and when necessary. To have an easier time in-game, you can check out our best Starfield classes guide.

