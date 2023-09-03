Starfield guide: All chapters and how long to complete game

Starfield has been out on early access for more than a couple of days, and the initial reception has been largely positive. While there have been a few complaints here and there, the majority of the community is happy to invest their time in completing Bethesda's first IP in decades. To that effect, how many chapters does Starfield have, and how long might it take to complete it?

Read on to find out the answers.

All Starfield main chapters and how long to beat the game

There are 19 missions in total in Starfield to complete the main story. They are as follows:

One Small Step The Old Neighbourhood The Empty Nest Back to Vectera Into the Unknown All that Money can Buy Starborn Further into the Unknown Short Sighted No Sudden Moves High Price to Pay Unity In their Footsteps Unearthed Final Glimpses Missed Beyond Measure Entangled Revelation One Giant Leap

Completing just the main narrative will likely take players anywhere between 25 to 40 hours. This is, of course, dependent on the pace they set for themselves and the difficulty they choose to try out during their playthrough.

But as we all know, the beauty in Bethesda's games lies beyond the story.

All Starfield side missions

There are plenty of side missions in the space-faring odyssey that players can choose to complete. They are as follows:

A Light in the Darkness

A Tree Grows in New Atlantis

All For One

Alternating Currents

Bare Metal

Beautiful Secrets

Blast Zone

Burden of Proof

Captain’s Bounty

Charity of the Wolf

Distilling Confidence

Echoes of the Past

Failure to Communicate

First Contact

Fishy Business

Friends Like These

Groundpounder

Late Bloomer

Loose Ends

Mantis

Media Sponge

Mob Mentality

Out on a Limb

Power From Beyond

Primary Sources

Red Tape Blues

Red Tape Runaround

Red Tape Reclamation

Run the Red Mile

Saburo’s Solution

Supply Line

Suspicious Activities

Tapping the Grid

Taste of Home

The Akila Run

The Audition

The Best There Is

The Great Laredo Caper

The Kindness of Strangers

This list might be incomplete, and we will add more as we discover them.

All Starfield faction missions

There are four main factions in the game, namely UC Vanguard, Crimson Fleet, Freestar Rangers, and Ryujin Industries. As can be expected, each has its own set of missions to complete. They are as follows:

UC Vanguard

Supra Et Ultra

Grunt Work

Delivering Devils

Eyewitness

Friends Like These

The Devils You Know

War Relics

Hostile Intelligence

A Legacy Forged

Crimson Fleet

Deep Cover

Rook Meets King

Burden of Proof

Echoes of the Past

Breaking the Bank

The Best There Is

Absolute Power

Eye of the Storm

Legacy’s End

Freestar Rangers

Job Gone Wrong

Where Hope is Built

Shadows In Neon

Surgical Strike

On the Run

First to Fight, First to Die

The Hammer Falls

Ryujin Industries

Back to the Grind

One Step Ahead

A New Narrative

Access is Key

Sowing Discord

Accidents Happen

Maintaining the Edge

Top Secrets

Background Checks

Guilty Parties

The Key Ingredient

Sabotage

Executive Level

Let us know if we have missed out on any mission or chapter name. Stay tuned as we update the list if and when necessary. To have an easier time in-game, you can check out our best Starfield classes guide.