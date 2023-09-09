Starfield level cap explained: What is the highest level?

Many players have found themselves wondering whether there is a level cap in this vast open world of Starfield as they set out on their interplanetary voyages. Bethesda's latest title strongly upholds the RPG heritage of character development, giving players the freedom to choose their own path through the game's expansive universe.

With such grandeur on display, it's only natural to wonder if there are constraints on character leveling within this cosmic odyssey. In this article, we'll discuss just that.

Is there a level cap in Starfield?

Advancing to level 29 (Rifle Gaming/ YouTube)

No, Starfield does not have a level cap. Bethesda has announced that there is no maximum level in their latest space adventure. Thus, an almost endless amount of leveling up is possible in the deep space role-playing game, claimed Pete Hines, Head of Publishing at the company, just before the game's release date at Gamescom.

In the New Game Plus mode, there are basically endless opportunities to level up and eventually get all of the powers you could possibly desire. While there may not be a level ceiling that hinders your character's advancement, there is a goal to work toward: leveling up to 100, which grants an achievement.

The realm of impossibility: Leveling up in Starfield

Starfield being a Bethesda game, the highest achievable level may be tremendous, given the publisher's history. The highest level attainable in Skyrim and Fallout 4 was a mind-blowing 65,535 (which, interestingly, is the highest non-negative integer that can be stored by a 16-bit binary number in computing). Any attempt to surpass this frequently resulted in game crashes or an annoying level reset to 0.

It's possible that the game contains a similar unreachable objective. We'll have to wait to see if somebody is motivated enough to accomplish it. By the time you complete the game for the first time, you'll probably be about level 40, but after that, you can level up at your own speed.

Key takeaway

Starfield invites players on a cosmic journey as it urges you to seize the endless prospects that the universe presents, stretching beyond the stars to create their own legacy.

It is a game that doesn't limit you, be it with its leveling mechanic or its planets to explore. Either way, you're going to need to complete plenty of quests to try and reach as high as you can to test the maximum level you can reach. You can check out our guide on leveling up to know more.