Starfield level up guide: How to get 40,000 XP per minute?

Experience Points (XP) are a fairly important resource in Starfield. Earning these points will help you climb through levels in the game, and with each new level, you will be awarded a skill point. You can use these skill points to unlock perks as you progress through your run in Starfield. Earning XP can be tedious at times, but if you want an easy way out, this article will serve that purpose.

We will walk you through everything required to gain about 40,000 XP per minute in Starfield.

Starfield XP guide: How to make 40,000 XP every minute to level up fast

The first thing you need to do is visit Jemison Mercantile, talk to the Citizen at the counter, and get the following resources:

Adaptive Frame

Aluminium

Beryllium

Cobalt

Copper

Iron

Lead

Nickel

Sealant

Tungsten

Zero Wire

Jemison Mercantile is located in Jemison, which can be found in New Atlantis in Alpha Centauri.

After buying all the resources, you must go into your menu, navigate to your Ship, followed by Cargo Hold. Then, click on Inventory and then Resources.

From here, you can transfer everything from Jemison Mercantile to your ship. After that, exit Jemison Mercantile, sit in one of the chairs outside, and lay off for 24 hours. This will refresh the shop stock so you can buy another stack of the aforementioned resources.

While you wait, you can also modify your ship from Ship Services to make it capable of carrying more items per trip. You can sacrifice the Mobility stat and convert your vessel into a massive freighter with Cargo mods if you want to maximize efficiency.

Colonizing a planet with Nickel and Cobalt

Head out to Serpentis from Alpha Centauri and search for Serpentis V-d. This planet will have a decent deposit of the two elements you need. If it is different for you, search for a planet with these two resources. However, it is not the rarest planet in Starfield, so you will not have a lot of difficulty.

Upon finding a planet, you will want to land in an area where the mountains transition into craters. This is important for the next setup. It will create a randomly generated map. If you do not like the location or if the weather hinders your visibility, you repeat this process and find a map that you like.

You will then have to create an Outpost where the mountain biome converges with the crater biome. Make sure to build the outpost in a location that has iron and aluminum in the Available Resources nearby.

From thereon, you will have to set up iron and aluminum extractors, Extractor - Iron, and Extractor - Aluminum, respectively, to obtain the minerals.

After setting up the extractors, you will need a stable power supply, which can be acquired by setting up Solar Arrays. You can see how much power is needed based on the number of extractors you have built. When the Total PWR exceeds the Needed PWR, you can stop building Solar Arrays.

Once your power supply is up and running and you have the extractors lined up, you will need storage units to hold the extracted minerals. If your research is high enough in Starfield, you will have access to the Storage-Solid item. This is an ideal option for hoarding the minerals. Make sure you have two separate sets of storage units to hold the extracted iron and aluminum.

Finally, you will have to wire everything up to have a flawless chain – power supply to the extractors to the storage units. Remember that every extractor's output link must connect to the same storage box. Click and connect the storage boxes to each other after the initial wiring is done.

After that, you need to build a Simple Fabricator and a few Warehouse - Small boxes. Once that is done, set the item in the Fabricator to Adaptive Frame. Take a wire from each of the Storage - Solid units – one from iron and aluminum each – and connect them to the Simple Fabricator and make another connection from the Fabricator to the Warehouse - Small boxes.

You can then build a bench and wait a few hours till this setup manufactures a decent amount of Adaptive Frame in Starfield.

It is important to note that resources are gathered in Universal Time (UT). So, if you are on a planet where the Local Hours to Universal Time ratio is more than 1:100, it's ideal for this process. So, the slower a planet rotates, the better it is for farming in Starfield.

Once your storage units are full, you must build the Landing Pad with Shipbuilder. Then, go to the new building and into View and Modify Ships from the access bay. From here, you will have to pick a different ship from the one with your resources, make it your home ship, and then change back to the current one. If this is your first rodeo, the ship will be invisible, but it is actually present there. The outpost feature is plagued with a lot of bugs.

Once that is done, you must collect all the resources from the boxes and transfer them to your cargo ship. You are done with this area of the planet. We are ready for the next phase of XP farming in Starfield.

Finding a biome with craters and hills

Like we did previously, we will have to find a location where the hills and craters meet. Once you are at the border of these two biomes, you must scour the imaginary line that separates these two biomes and discover an area that has Cobalt, Nickel, and Helium-3 clumped up together.

Upon finding an area, you will have to set up Extractor - Cobalt, Extractor - Nickel, and Extractor - Helium. Similar to Iron and Aluminum, you must build a power supply and storage unit.

Once the connection is set up, craft some Reactive Gauges, which can be done with the Industrial Workbench. If it is obstructed, you can save your game and reload it to fix the issue.

After this, you will need to get some Titanium that you can get from the Groombridge system. This is above Alpha Centauri, but you can get it from any other system in Starfield that has a planet with this resource. Once you acquire a large amount of Titanium, return to the previous planet, at the second setup, and construct about 40 Warehouse - Large boxes.

After stacking up your Warehouse boxes, you will need to build a Simple Fabricator and change the item in this to an Isocentered Magnet. Then, connect the storage boxes with the resources to the Fabricator and attach it to the Warehouse - Large boxes.

After this, you will have to build three Cargo Link - Inter-System units. You will see three boxes, a red and green one on one side and a small one on the other side on these Cargo Links. The small box is where you must bring a wired connection from the Helium storage units. Connect one wire to each of the three Cargo Links.

After this, make a connection between the other (green) box on the Cargo Links with the Warehouse - Large boxes, just like you made for the Helium-3 connection.

Upon finishing that, make a Landing Pad with Shipbuilder. This concludes our tasks on this planet, which leads to the last phase in this Starfield XP farming guide.

Farming 40,000 XP every minute in Starfield

The last system we need to visit for this in Starfield is Andromas. Over here, you will want to go to a moon called Andromas VI-b, which will have Copper and Beryllium. Here, you must find the border between craters and frozen plains. Like the second phase, you must find a location with Copper, Beryllium, and Helium-3 in a cluster.

The Copper and Beryllium will need to be stored in storage units like the previous setup, and these will get converted into Tau Grade Rheostat. The Rheostat must be stored in Warehouse - Large boxes.

You will have to build three Cargo Links and set up the Rheostat and Helium-3 connection like the previous setup. We need to fast-forward time to generate the resources in these storage units, which can be done by visiting Venus. As mentioned before, the slower a planet revolves, the faster time passes in Starfield. Keeping that in mind, we will need to visit as that is the slowest rotating planet in the game so far. You will find Venus in a star system called Sol in Starfield.

So, after waiting for two days on Venus, you will have to come back to the bases, and this is where the Cargo Links come into play. Cargo links will not work when you are inactive in the game. So, you must be engaged in some movements to make this work.

As a result, you will need to transfer all the resources collected in the Cargo Links and send them to the Andromas system. This is where the manufacturing is taking place. You will need to play for a couple of hours till this happens.

After the storage is drained, you must sleep on Venus for three days to stack up on the depleted resources in Starfield.

Once your resources are transferred to the outpost, build an Industrial Workbench and craft Comm Relays. Crafting one of these will give you 200 XP. So, with the sheer amount of crafting materials – Isocentered Magnets and Tau Grade Rheostats at your disposal, you can spam the Craft button and craft a crazy amount of Comm Relays. You need to figure out the best way to spam the craft button to maximize the XP farming.

With this ploy, you can farm 40,000 to 50,000 XP every minute in Starfield. Increasing the mass production scale will fetch you even more XP.

How to level up fast in Starfield?

For leveling up, you will need copious amounts of XP. With this guide, you can easily fulfill that requirement and not worry about leveling up again.