Best Starfield planets for resources

There are more than a thousand Starfield planets to explore. These planets aren't just there for the sake of exploration; they're important in the storyline and contain the resources you need to survive. While some have lots of useful resources, others are just empty and barren. You are recommended to use your scanning tools to determine which planets to explore and how to get the resources you need to do well in the game.

With a vast selection of Starfield planets to consider, you might consider it an edge in knowing some of the early-game options to quickly set up your base and start resource farming.

We've rounded up the best Starfield planets to gather resources and possibly set up your outpost.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Nesoi, Kreet, and other best Starfield planets for gathering resources

1) Volii Epsilon

Volii Epsilon is one of the popular locations for outpost building (Image via Bethesda)

Volii Epsilon is a Starfield planet located in the Volii System. Although it has a hostile environment with strong solar radiation, it is a location full of valuable resources. Its water is made of chemicals and is a great source of Lead and Copper.

Aside from these, Volii Epsilon also has Chlorosilanes, Ionic Liquids, and Fluorine, which make it even better for collecting resources. Due to its abundance of common resources, this planet is an ideal outpost location in Starfield.

2) Kreet

Kreet is a Starfield planet rich in resources such as Lead and Iron (Image via Bethesda)

If you aim to kickstart your weapon upgrade during the early game, Kreet can be a good Starfield planet choice for gathering resources. It is located within the Narion system and the second stop on your main story journey.

Despite the hostile environment that contains armored invertebrates that hunt for food in the rocky wasteland, Kreet boasts a breathable atmosphere and a strong magnetosphere.

With a total of eight resources, including abundant Lead and Iron, as well as Water, Helium-3, Argon, Alkanes, Silver, and Neon, it's a hoard for wealth for crafting weapon enhancements.

3) Procyon III

Procyon III contains rare mineral resources in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

While Procyon III looks nice and lush on the outside, it's actually really cold and has water made of chemicals, so you can't live there. However, it makes up for that by having a ton of rare and valuable resources you can take from its surface. This makes it a great place for players who want to get early-game resources, especially since it's close to lower-level star systems like Alpha Centauri.

You can find basic resources like Copper, Argon, and Fluorine on this planet. Moreover, there are even rarer resources like Neon, Ionic Liquids, and Tetrafluorides. And it's not just rocks; there are some animals and plants to discover, too.

4) Nesoi

This Starfield planet houses several basic and advanced resources (Image via Bethesda)

When in need of resources like Iron, Uranium, or Argon, the Nesoi Starfield planet located in the Olympus star system can be an ideal outpost.

Unlike other planets that contain toxic and hostile environments, Nesoi has a breathable atmosphere that allows more liberty in exploration without the need for special gear. What sets this planet apart is the resources that it offers, such as Carboxylic Acids, Tantalum, and Benzene.

Being a rocky planet, its mountain ranges can be a bit cold. Aside from that, it still offers moderate temperature and a safer environment for early-game resource collection without the hazards of toxic or radioactive elements.