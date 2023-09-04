10 resources you need to mine first in Starfield

Bethesda's newest RPG, Starfield, is now available on Early Access for Premium Edition's owners, and will have its full launch on September 6. The highly anticipated title is set in a brand new universe that allows players to literally explore new worlds. They will experience an even bigger range of freedom than in other Bethesda titles, and with more freedom also comes brand new activities to spend time in.

One of the things that players can do in Starfield is mining. The game will allow them to mine valuable resources that can then be sold for credits or for upgrading and researching. The title uses real elements that can be found in the periodic table, so the uses of these resources will definitely have a touch of reality.

There are a plethora of resource types that can be mined in the game, and here are the 10 that players will need to focus on gathering first.

Water, Titanium, and 8 other resources that need to be mined first in Starfield

1) Water

Water will be a vital resource in Starfield (Image via Bethesda

Water is a valuable resource as it is one of the most basic needs for survival. H₂O will play a vital role not only in surviving, but also for thriving in Starfield, especially for players who want to establish an outpost.

Keeping a steady supply of water flowing into an outpost will allow them to produce some of their own materials and resources. It does not seem to be needed for weapon or armor mods, but it is needed to keep an outpost going.

2) Aluminum

Aluminum can be mined (Image via Bethesda)

Base building and material crafting is going to be another important thing that players will do in the game. Having a resource like aluminum will definitely be extremely useful.

Baisc outpost structures such as Airlocks, Hydroponic Hab Rounds, and Small Hex Habs require some aluminum before they can be built. Furthermore, armor mods such as the Oxygen Reserve and the Extra Capacity require the metal as well.

3) Lithium

Lithium could prove useful in crafting energy sources in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Lithium is a valuable component in creating a rechargable power source. Having a few on hand in Starfield will allow players to craft different types of batteries for their weapons and other materials that require a power source.

Specifically, lithium is most commonly used in Large and Tactical batteries in the game.

4) Titanium

Titanium's durability can make it vital in crafting space crafts (Image via Bethesda)

Titanium is one of the most durable metals in the game. Several weapon mods in Starfield from grips, stocks, and receivers require titanium to be crafted. Additionally, Explosive Shielding for spacesuits and helmets require the metal.

Certain structures also require this resource, such as the Military Hub, so make sure that you've mined a good amount of titanium when establishing an outpost.

5) Platinum

Platinum might be a rare resource in the game (Image via Bethesda)

In the game, platinum is required for crafting weapon mods such as the High Velocity mod, the Hair Trigger, and a Bullet Hose. Several weapons will benefit from being modded with these parts, so taking the time to collect platinum will certainly be worth your while if you want to power up the guns in your arsenal.

6) Iron

Iron will be useful in base building (Image via Bethesda)

Iron is another useful metal for crafting weapon mods in Starfield. Most of the mods that can be crafted with iron are different types of barrel upgrades, such as Long Barrels, Standard Barrels, Short Barrels, and Tech Barrels.

Additionally, the Whitehot Rounds require iron as one of the resources needed for crafting.

7) Lead

Polymer can be used for weapon crafting and upgrades (Image via Bethesda)

Polymer is a very useful resource for gun connoiseurs. Several magazine types and battery upgrades require it in order to be crafted, such as Large Magazines.

Furthermore, Armor-Piercing Rounds, Explosive Rounds, and Annihilator Rounds, which can definitely increase a gun's firepower, are crafted from Polymer.

8) Uranium

Crafting lethal weapons can be done with Uranium (Image via Bethesda)

Even people who did not pay attention to their chemistry teacher would have heard of uranium thanks to its portrayal as a vital element in creating weapons of mass destruction in pop culture.

In Starfield, it can be used to create the deadly Depleted Uranium Rounds and for crafting Glow Sights. Having a few bits of uranium ready to build weapon and ammo upgrades will certainly increase damage output.

9) Copper

Copper can be used for structures and mods for weapons and armor (Image via Bethesda)

Copper is another basic resource that is needed for outpost structures. It is needed for building a Solar Array, which is one of the first mandatory buildings in Starfield.

Additionally, it can be used to craft EM Shielding for spacesuits and helmets. It is also needed for crafing items like a Semi-Automatic Receiver and Slug Shots.

10) Sealant

Sealant can be gathered from certain types of fauna in the game (Image via Bethesda)

Players who are building an outpost will benefit from harvesting sealant. It is important for building an Airlock to keep the dangerous elements out. Furthermore, it is needed to build a Small Habitat.

This resource goes hand in hand with water as one of the most basic requirements for building a thrivng outpost.

These are the resources that players need to look out for when exploring the different planets in Starfield. However, there are plenty of others that will play an equally important role in crafting and researching upgrades, so make sure to mine resources whenever you come across a deposit or source.

The game has not fully released yet, so information on what all these resources can be used for is not yet fully available. Stay tuned as this list will be updated as we acquire pertinent information.

Starfield will be fully released on PC and Xbox Series X|S on September 6.