New Dragon Quest Monsters game announced: Platforms, details, and more

Square Enix's underrated Monsters spin-off of the acclaimed Dragon Quest series is returning in all its glory. In celebration of the sub-franchise's 25th anniversary, the Japanese gaming company has announced a brand new Dragon Quest Monsters game. The original title launched on September 25, 1998, for the Game Boy Color.

This new game is currently in development exclusively for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console. The trailer released on the event's occasion also highlights the series' history.

DRAGON QUEST @DragonQuest



Celebrating 25 years of Dragon Quest Monsters



#DQM25th #DQMonsters25th #DragonQuestDay "We love our monsters. No journey feels right without them."Celebrating 25 years of Dragon Quest Monsters

But what to expect from this brand-new installment? Here is a rundown of everything you need to know.

When will this new Dragon Quest Monsters game be released?

Wario64 @Wario64 New Dragon Quest Monsters game in development for Switch New Dragon Quest Monsters game in development for Switch https://t.co/sP8OGnhkGC

The publisher has not divulged the release date yet. Since no screenshots, footage, or other details were provided, it is safe to assume that the game is in the early stages of development.

As such, players should not expect to hear about it for at least a short while. However, since it is releasing for Nintendo Switch, get ready for a big upgrade over previous installments.

Given past trends, it will likely be a 3D JRPG with turn-based combat. The series is essentially a Pokemon clone, so fans of monster-tamers have a brand new reason to be excited. If nothing else, it is a given that there will be a vast selection of iconic monsters from the series to tame and send into battle against foes in a brand-new adventure.

If other Switch spin-offs like Dragon Quest Treasures are any indication, this will be the best-looking Monsters entry thus far. Since its inception, the sub-series has been largely exclusive to handheld and portable platforms.

These range from the original Game Boy Color release to Joker 3 on the Nintendo 3DS. As such, it makes sense that this new entry will be exclusive to another handheld popular among Japanese consumers. This brings us to its release.

Monsters has also largely been exclusive to Japan, with only a handful of games receiving an English translation. However, given that the trailer was released in English and Japanese, the upcoming entry will likely be launched worldwide. This should be exciting for fans disappointed that Joker 3 did not get a Western release.

