Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is an upcoming role-playing title set in the Yakuza franchise of video games by publisher SEGA. Details regarding Infinite Wealth have been scarce so far, but developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio recently released a 10+ minute long trailer at the RGG Like A Dragon Direct, revealing a ton of information on the state of the game and its setting.

Let us take a look at the five major takeaways from the RGG Direct showcase.

Note: Spoilers for Infinite Wealth follow. Reader discretion is advised.

5 major takeaways from the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth showcase at the RGG Direct

1) Hawaii joins Kamurocho as the second explorable city

Exploring the city of Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

As depicted in the RGG Like A Dragon Direct, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth players begin the story as Ichiban Kasuga. Shortly after being fired from his job, Ichiban is contacted by the Omi Alliance (or whatever that is left of it) to head to Hawaii and find his mother - Akane-san.

New mini-games have been added (Image via SEGA)

However, things take a turn for the worse when Ichiban is left stranded in Hawaii in the wake of a war between the various Yakuza-like factions within the city.

Hawaii is expected to be explorable in the same way as Kamurocho, offering new quests and locations in a contained fashion. Additionally, various mini-games and events linked to the region have been added.

2) Ichiban and Kiryu as the two protagonists

Ichiban returns (Image via SEGA)

Infinite Wealth features dual protagonists: the series-favorite Kiryu and newcomer Ichiban. While players do begin their journey as Ichiban, they will quickly meet up with Kiryu in the opening hours of the game.

Kiryu returns (Image via SEGA)

Both characters have intersecting arcs that will define what is one of the best Yakuza stories to date. It is expected that players will have to switch between Kiryu and Ichiban at certain points in the story.

3) Return of turn-based combat

Players can now move around the arena, picking up objects (Image via SEGA)

Infinite Wealth, much like its predecessor Yakuza: Like A Dragon, will also feature turn-based combat. Players can freely roam the combat arena, opting to pick up objects to dish out melee attacks on foes.

New jobs have been added to the game (Image via SEGA)

Additionally, several quick-time events will return from the franchise in the form of special attacks (requiring quick button presses). New jobs and poundmates will also be added to the roster.

The combat system in Infinite Wealth has been refined to offer an overall richer experience for both newcomers to the franchise and veterans alike.

4) New faces and returning members

Dwight makes his appearance in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Image via SEGA)

While Kiryu and Ichiban make their way to the game as the primary protagonists, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth also features a ton of fresh faces. New allies, such as Chitose Fujinomiya and Tomizawa, join the mix, along with others.

No Yakuza game would achieve greatness without an impressive roster of villains, and the eighth entry in the franchise does not disappoint. Dwight, played by Danny Trejo, is a notable addition, wielding his trusty machete.

Majima makes his return (Image via SEGA)

Characters introduced in the previous entries also make a return, joining Ichiban in Hawaii.

5) A final act for Kiryu

Kiryu has been diagnosed with cancer (Image via SEGA)

Midway through the trailer, it is revealed that Kiryu is suffering from cancer. This shocking revelation is likely to be explained in detail with the release of The Man Who Erased His Name, another entry in the Yakuza franchise that takes place between the events of the sixth, seventh, and eighth games.

Kiryu is focused on “setting things right” and is determined to end it all on a positive note, likely with him shutting down the Yakuza for good.

Kiryu struggles to make things right (Image via SEGA)

It is likely that the game will finally bid adieu to Kiryu, who will also have the chance to settle things for good, handing over the future of the series to the new series protagonist - Ichiban Kasuga.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is scheduled to be released on January 26, 2024, for the PC platform, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.