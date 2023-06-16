Everything revealed at RGG Summit Summer 2023: Like A Dragon Gaiden and Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth

The latest RGG Summit Summer 2023 showcase was the first big highlight for the Like A Dragon series. Developers from RGG Studio took to the stage to take about the two previously announced games. These are Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The former is a side-entry building upon the beloved action combat that fans have come to love the series for. Conversely, the latter is the latest mainline entry, further doubling down on the new turn-based gameplay design.

While the hour-long livestream did not share much gameplay, there are still notable highlights. Here is a rundown of all that was revealed.

What Like A Dragon announcements were showcased at the RGG Summit Summer 2023 showcase?

黒田崇矢 @takayakuroda RGG SUMMIT SUMMER 2023龍が如くスタジオ新作発表会ご覧頂きありがとうございました。



龍が如くシリーズ最新作 『龍が如く７外伝 名を消した男』 『龍が如く８』 共に

最高のストーリーです！



発売はまだ少し先ですが

みなさんお楽しみに！ RGG SUMMIT SUMMER 2023龍が如くスタジオ新作発表会ご覧頂きありがとうございました。龍が如くシリーズ最新作 『龍が如く７外伝 名を消した男』 『龍が如く８』 共に最高のストーリーです！発売はまだ少し先ですがみなさんお楽しみに！ https://t.co/BLzF5VAXjh

Besides the two games mentioned above, nothing much else. Fans will be disappointed to hear that no information was shared about a next-gen entry, Judgement 3, or any other spin-offs. As such, most of the livestream was centered around the upcoming entries.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Yakuza Spain 🐉 @SpainYakuza Nuevo clip de Like a Dragon Gaiden centrado en el estilo de combate Agente Nuevo clip de Like a Dragon Gaiden centrado en el estilo de combate Agente https://t.co/MaK90Grs84

This side entry puts players back in the shoes of beloved Yakuza protagonist Kiryu Kazuma. After pretending to be dead and going into hiding under the alias Joryu, someone from the shadows attempts to disclose his real identity out into the open. As part of a secret organization, he sports a new black suit outfit to hide his true self.

Fans of the classic Yakuza games should look no further than this, as the iconic brawler gameplay is accounted for. We finally get a look at more gameplay details, including combat styles. Following previous leaks, Kiryu will channel two distinct fighting styles: the familiar Yakuza and a new Agent style.

The former is all about brute force and power, as players have come to expect from the over-the-top action-adventure franchise. The latter is more nimble and throws in a bunch of exciting gadgets for even crazier spy-like maneuvers. This includes a wire to manipulate and toss around foes or even summon tiny drones to deal damage.

The game is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, and XSX|S on November 9, 2023.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Yakuza Spain 🐉 @SpainYakuza RGG Studio ha compartido una escena de Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth donde podemos ver a Ichiban y Kiryu conversando entre ellos



Parte 1: RGG Studio ha compartido una escena de Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth donde podemos ver a Ichiban y Kiryu conversando entre ellosParte 1: https://t.co/u8bY6wAsxa

This main entry is called "Rya ga Gotoku 8" in Japan, which puts protagonist Ichiban Kasuga back in the driver's seat. Somehow, he has washed ashore on a beach in a foreign country and must find out why. Unfortunately, no combat gameplay was shown. However, we do get a look at a brand new cutscene featuring a conversation between Ichiban and Kiryu, who was revealed to be also making an appearance.

The game features dual protagonists meaning this is the first time Kiryu will be playable in a turn-based format in the mainline series. In the conversation, the duo can be seen chatting on a balcony where Ichiban reveals he proposed to Saeko, a major character who debuted in Yakuza: Like A Dragon (or Yakuza 7). Of course, things head sour with Ichiban begging Kiryu for proposal tips. It is very much in line with the humorous tone of the series.

The game is headed to PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, and XSX|S in 2024.

Both games also saw their respective voice casts take to the stage to express their excitement for the titles. However, one minor announcement was waiting at the end of the showcase.

RGG Summit Fall 2023 is announced for later this year

RGG Studio @RGGStudio

#RGGSummitFall2023 We hope you enjoyed today's RGG Summit! Stay tuned for even MORE this September! We hope you enjoyed today's RGG Summit! Stay tuned for even MORE this September! #RGGSummitFall2023 https://t.co/dAhZBnktgi

Another Like A Dragon-centric showcase is set to air sometime during the fall season in 2023. Sadly it does not seem like there will be any notable highlights for the event. It has been revealed that the Fall livestream will also dive further into Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. That is unless they have other secrets in store, which will only be divulged when the time is right.

