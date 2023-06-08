Like a Dragon Gaiden release date revealed: Pre-order, platforms, and more

With the Yakuza series taking a turn-based approach, fans are looking forward to Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The upcoming brawler entry in the beloved SEGA franchise recently got a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2023. Originally revealed last year, fans can look forward to beloved protagonist Kiryu's latest adventure in this title, which is set to be released on November 9, 2023.

This title acts as a side chapter in the Yakuza franchise's history. This time, players will attempt to solve a grave mystery that puts Kiryu at the center of unwanted attention.

Fans got a lot of information thrown their way regarding the upcoming title. Here is a rundown of everything revealed during the event.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name to release in November 2023

#SummerGameFest Like a Dragon: Gaiden se muestra y llegará el 9 de noviembre de este año. Like a Dragon: Gaiden se muestra y llegará el 9 de noviembre de este año.#SummerGameFest https://t.co/kOZrGxgmmf

This title is will be released on all major platforms. It is not a mainline numbered entry; however, it is closely related to past installments, particularly Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. This is the title after whose events Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name takes place. Its story beats have been shown off before, but the event offered new screenshots and footage.

To protect his family from harm, Kazuma Kiryu goes into hiding. He even takes extra steps to alter his name to Joryu so he can lead a new life. However, destiny seems to have different plans for him. Someone appears to be pulling strings in the background, trying to shed light on "Joryu's" true identity and past.

Left with no other choice, Kiryu steps into his hardened boots again to brawl any thugs and goons that stand in his way. Interestingly, these details for Like A Dragon Gaiden were leaked a few hours ago on PS Deals. To no one's surprise, they are pretty much spot-on, including the release window.

The title includes fighting styles that players can switch on the go called Yakuza and Agent. The gameplay showcased at Summer Game Fest depicts these mechanics in motion across various urban locales and also features an impressive number of enemies.

How to pre-order Like A Dragon Gaiden?

#SummerGameFest Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name sortira le 9/11 Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name sortira le 9/11 😍#SummerGameFest https://t.co/pEFx1mogAj

To pre-order the game, you can its page on your platform's digital store. This means Steam and Microsoft Store on PC, PlayStation Store on PS devices, and Xbox Store on Xbox devices. You only need to purchase the game on your preferred platform store to have it added to their game library.

Those who pre-order this title will receive the Legendary Fighter Pack for free, which will include characters from past entries in the series.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will arrive on the PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S on November 9, 2023.

