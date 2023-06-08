Like A Dragon Gaiden details leaked on PS Deals: Story, gameplay, release date, and more

SEGA's Like A Dragon franchise continues to grow ever-popular across the gaming scene. With the controversial shift to turn-based combat Yakuza 7 onwards, fans are looking forward to a more traditional experience. That brings us to Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The upcoming side-game that steps back into familiar action territory has had new information leaked recently.

As spotted on PS Deals, a wealth of story, gameplay details, and even screenshots have come to light. What is the game about, and what additions does it bring to the table? Here is everything players need to know.

What details have been leaked regarding Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name?

The Dragoon🔥Keyblade Master 🗝 Ifrit @MKH13Omasters LIKE A DRAGON GAIDEN NEW OH MY GOODNESS!



THESE SCREENSHOTS ARE BEAUTIFUL!



CODENAME JORYU, 2 STYLES NAMELY YAKUZA AND AGENT



KAZUMA KIRYU LOOKS SO F**KING GOOD!



HE IS TRAINED NOW AND HAS A MORE REFINED STYLE IN HIS COMBAT AND STILL DOES OLD SCHOOL YAKUZA STYLE COMBAT



As we know so far, the narrative centers around returning fan-favorite character Kazuma Kiryu. In a bid to protect his family, he fakes his own death and goes into hiding under the alias "Joryu." Unfortunately, trouble stirs in the shadows as someone aims to drive him out of hiding and into the spotlight. Who is it, and what are their motives? While the rest of the narrative is under wraps, players should find combat the most appealing aspect.

Unlike Like A Dragon 8, the gameplay returns to the action-packed brawls that the series is known for since its inception. There are two combat styles to pick between: Yakuza and Agent. The former is all about aggressive, brutal strikes that are about power and style. The latter, on the other hand, prioritizes speed and accuracy. Furthermore, the inclusion of high-tech gadgets like electrified wires to stun foes throws in some much-needed variety.

Players will need to switch between the two to progress through the story as the gameplay scenario demands it. On that note, there are many different areas to visit in Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The iconic sandbox design of Yakuza is back, and players will explore areas like a Castle, Sotenbori, and Yokohama. The unique side missions, as well as the side activities, including karaoke, racing, and more, return, lending further depth to the world.

Last but not least, we also get a look at the supposed release date for the game. It is seemingly awaiting a November 9, 2023, launch.

What more features are supposed to be included in Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name?

Players need not buy separate versions for PS4 and PS5 each. Instead, the PS4 disc can be used on PS5, and the appropriate upgrades will be applied. Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name also seems to feature "offline multiplayer."

In other words, this is a local co-op for two players, but this is not expanded upon. The game is also compatible with Remote Play, allowing players to stream it to their PC, mobile device, or other PlayStation platforms while away from their main PS4 or PS5 console.

With the RGG Summit Summer 2023 set for next week, players will likely hear more about this game during the upcoming showcase. Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is set to be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

