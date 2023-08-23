Like a Dragon Gaiden: Exploring Kiryu's new Agent fighting style

In Like a Dragon Gaiden, Kiryu now has two styles: Dragon and Agent. While Dragon is a culmination of Kiryu’s experiences across 7+ games, Agent is something entirely new. It’s not entirely clear yet how he comes across these tools and tricks, but we know that it exists. At the recent SEGA Summer Festival, I spent half an hour exploring the world as Kiryu Kazuma, gambling, trying on clothes, and fighting.

There is likely more to this combat style than we’ve seen so far, but I can give you a preview of what to expect in this style. Some of the abilities certainly feel far stronger than others, and he has new tricks of the trade to keep a lookout for. Here’s what this stance does in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Kiryu now has access to “Agent Style” in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Don't think that Kiryu has suddenly become less deadly in battle (Image via SEGA)

I recently had a chance to preview this game at the SEGA Summer Festival, which included trying out combat. The Dragon Style will feel more familiar to players, but Agent Style is new and exciting for Like a Dragon Gaiden. It takes some getting used to, as it doesn’t appear to have the same power that his normal combat does.

Kiryu Kazuma has access to the following base powers when using this particular stance. It could change as the game goes on, but this was the baseline we had access to.

Agent Style moves

Grappling Wire

Remote-controlled drone

Bomb

Charge/Dash attack

The most powerful ability for Kiryu’s Agent Style in Like a Dragon Gaiden is the Grapple Wire. When he uses it, it can round up several characters and pull them in a direction. It’s tricky to use, but you will get used to it. In particular, if you’re dealing with enemies that block a lot, you can stop it with the wire.

The remote-controlled drone didn’t feel as useful to me, at least not at this point of Like a Dragon Gaiden. It flies out briefly and pings enemies with damage. It’s great to distract enemies, but that felt about it.

Kiryu now has access to devastating explosives that aren't his fists (Image via SEGA)

The hardest ability to use was the Bomb. Kiryu lobs a remote bomb that bounces briefly before settling on the ground. After a delay, it explodes, knocking enemies down and harming them. I kept throwing it in the wrong direction, but I got used to it eventually. Large clumps of enemies are going to hate it.

Kiryu can also use a powerful charge/dash attack. Whether you use it to smash into foes or simply to get into position, it’s quite useful. The Agent Style takes work and practice, as it’s less direct than his previous styles.

Kiryu's charge attack can easily stun weak foes (Image via SEGA)

However, you still have his usual assortment of melee strikes, and a reactionary Heat Action, so he’s not going to feel weak. I have to say, the grapple wire was the most satisfying ability to use, though.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will launch on November 9, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.