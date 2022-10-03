Yakuza 0 vs Yakuza: Like a Dragon - Which game is better?

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Yakuza is one of the most popular series available and there isn't a gamer alive who wouldn't suggest it to anyone searching for great storylines and satisfying combat. But in recent years, the franchise has undergone a little bit of a makeover, with Yakuza: Like a Dragon acting as a sign of the series' brave new turn.

Fans then started debating the adjustments Yakuza: Like a Dragon made to the standard formula. In the end, the systems were well defined, with Yakuza 0 possibly representing the series' zenith. This article will take a looko at both titles and explain which is a step-up over the other in terms of combat, characters, setting, and more.

Superior RPG - Yakuza 0 or Yakuza: Like a Dragon?

1) Combat system

Real time combat system used in Yakuza 0 (Image via Sega)

The combat system is the main point of distinction between the two gaming titles. Like a Dragon chose a turn-based warfare system, which began as a joke but grew into something great.

Turn based combat system is used in Yakusa: like a dragon (Image via Sega)

This was a significant departure for most fans, who had grown accustomed to the series' long-running real-time combat. But Like a Dragon managed to successfully adapt its JRPG combat and takes a point for this round.

2) Protagonist

Kazuma Kiryu is the main hero of Yakua 0 (Image via Sega)

Kiryu's tribulations as a member of the tribe were primarily due to the emphasis of 0 and later titles in the series. While he did occasionally share the spotlight with others, there is no disputing that Kiryu was intended to be the star of the game.

Ichiban Kasuga is the main hero of Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Image via Sega)

Once again, the most recent installment of the series switches the narrative by focusing on a different protagonist. Ichiban Kasuga is more chatty and emotional than his predecessor. Yet, the likeability of this character ultimately proves to be his saving grace and makes him a deserving successor to the Dragon of Dojima's legend. Another point for Like a Dragon.

3) English dub

The whole game is spoken in the native language and subitile is given (Image via Sega)

At first, 0 only had Japanese narration, and it wasn't until later in Like a Dragon, that the developers introduced English Dub, which was great for viewers who don't particularly enjoy reading subtitles.

Introduction of English Dub in Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Image via Sega)

When it comes to deciding whether to play it in English or Japanese, opinions are bound to differ. In fairness, the English dub does a respectable job, yet considering the game's scenario, the Japanese version feels more appropriate. With the Japanese language being a personal preference, Yakuza 0 won our hearts with this one.

4) Side missions

Funny side missions in Yakuza 0 (Image via Sega)

The gaming series is known for its side activities, and Yakuza 0 is no exception. The title is packed with exciting mini-series and nerve-wracking competitions as you attempt to earn as much money as you can. Therefore, it was inevitable that Like a Dragon would continue the trend of rigorous side activities.

Players can go kart like Mario in Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Image via Sega)

This new mini-game, which has a Mario Kart-like feel to it, is what elevates Like a Dragon to a higher level of uniqueness. If you want a break from the tension of the main story, Dragon Kart is unquestionably one of the most effective methods to pass the time. Without a doubt, Like a Dragon, took the round.

5) Group battles

Unstoppable duo vs the world (Image via Sega)

Kiryu and Majima were one-man wrecking crews in 0, utterly destroying the resistance in their path. Regardless of the circumstances, the Dragon of Dojima and the Mad Dog of Shimano were able to dispatch hordes of foes without giving a second thought to their chances.

Team work makes the dream work (Image via Sega)

Like a Dragon, on the other hand, emphasizes collaboration a lot. It's to be anticipated from a Japanese role-playing game, but what really makes this feature even more fantastic is that it doesn't detract from the amazing moments in Like a Dragon. In fact, they're a fundamental part of what makes some of the sequences in this title truly unforgettable. Like a Dragon is the winner of this round.

6) The new job system

Take up jobs to support yourself (Image via Sega)

Like a Dragon follows in the footsteps of traditional Japanese role-playing games and offers a novel spin on the time-honored job system, which ends up seamlessly blending into the game. It's a terrific approach to make battle feel varied and interesting at the same time, something the previous title did in a different way.

Although Kiryu and Majima each possessed a wide range of moves, none of them could be considered "jobs" because you couldn't really alter their functionality in battle. Of course, this isn't a bad thing; both titles end up tinkering with distinct playability mechanics and accomplishing fantastic achievements nonetheless. Like a Dragon takes the win by default.

7) Modern setting

Set in the Sotenbori region to deal with foes fighting outside of the Yakuza clan (Image via Sega)

Kamurocho served as the location for numerous Yakuza titles, and 0 was no exception. The region, along with Sotenbori, became pivotal characters in the story.

Modern problems require modern solutions (Image via Sega)

However, Like a Dragon opted to abandon Kamurocho fully for the first time in the series. Instead, the story centers on the Yokohama neighborhood of Isezaki Ijincho, which is a welcome change. Like a Dragon bags the first place in this round.

8) Playable female character

First ever playable female character in the Yakuza series (Image via Sega)

Female playable characters were not present in 0. While some of them served as the game's focal points for the story, the player was never able to roam around as an unlockable character.

With Like a Dragon, this was rectified as they introduced Saeko Mukoda and Eri Kamataki, the game's first playable female characters. Again, Like a Dragon, won this round by default.

Conclusion

Both games offer a variety of things to explore. If you are someone who likes the narrative more and wants to learn the way of the clan with the OG characters, then Yakuza 0 is a great game to get into.

But if the addition of new achievements, unlockables, characters, gameplay mechanics, and environment excites you, then Like a Dragon is your best bet.

