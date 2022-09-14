Yakuza Like a Dragon 8 revealed with a 2024 release date: Return of Kiryu, dual protagonist, gameplay style, and more

The next Yakuza game is on the way, and it’s called Like a Dragon 8. Like a Dragon 8, the next mainline entry into the Yakuza franchise was revealed during the 2022 RGG Summit. This was one of the three big announcements made during the event. Much of the game's details remain a mystery, but fans have received some tidbits to look forward to.

While the game is very deep in development, there is no confirmed release date as of now. All fans know on that front is that the game is going to come out in 2024.

Like a Dragon 8 is confirmed for a 2024 release and brings back Yakuza's Kiryu to join Ichiban Kasuga

“The man who has all of the past on his back, and the man who has all of the future on his back”

This quote was used during the presentation to explain the overall theme of Like a Dragon 8. Kiryu represents the man who has the past on his back, and Ichiban Kasuga is the hero who has the future on his back.

Based on details shared during the 2022 RGG Summit, the game will retain its RPG roots, but little is known about how the game will play beyond that. It’s also being said that Kiryu will have his own party of characters that will aid him.

- Kiryu and Ichiban are both the main protagonists

- combat system will be RPG again

- Kiryu will have his own party apparently



While other characters have not been confirmed, footage of Nanba and Adachi shows up in cutscenes, and they will likely be a part of the game in some form or another. Another interesting facet is that this game will have two protagonists.

Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu come together as dual protagonists in Like a Dragon 8. Whether this means they will be split up like in Yakuza 0 or will have parties that swap control remains to be seen.

Kiryu’s voice actor, Takaya Kuroda, hinted that Kiryu is set to have a brand-new fighting style to show off. While it's unclear what this style is, it could be tied to another announcement.

Also teased in RGG Summit 2022 was a side game for Yakuza 7, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The game will cover what happened to Kiryu between Yakuza 6 and Like a Dragon. Slated for a 2023 release, the teaser showed Kiryu at the Daidoji Temple, indicating that he could have a new, more reserved martial arts style.

Unfortunately, there is still a great deal of time before Like a Dragon 8 is available, but fans of the franchise will have a great deal to look forward to in the coming years.

