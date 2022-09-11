5 open-world alternatives to GTA 5 with a focus on combat

Rockstar Games' 2013 title, GTA 5, is a massive open-world game with numerous moving components that can capture and hold a player's attention. Yet, one of the more underestimated aspects of the game's gameplay has to be its combat mechanics, which the community both loved and despised.

Apart from other titles in the series, there aren't many games that can provide players with the same combat experience as GTA 5. However, there are a few comparable games with a similar open-world and combat system that is not unique but improves upon what GTA 5 offers.

So, the following are five of the best GTA 5-esque games that emphasize open-world combat heavily.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here are five GTA 5 alternatives with a much deeper focus on combat mechanics

5) Just Cause 3 (2015)

Developed by Avalanche Studios, Just Cause 3 is an open-world action-adventure game in which players can construct ludicrous activities that are a lot of fun to perform. Even if the combat may not feel realistic, it is still quite spectacular and in-depth compared to GTA 5.

Furthermore, there is a method to the madness in this game that players will enjoy comprehending, especially when it comes to utilizing the combat system to create engaging and unique scenarios for killing adversaries.

4) Yakuza 0 (2015)

Yakuza 0 is an open-world brawler game by Sega, with many aspects unique to Japanese RPGs, so players who have never experienced this type of game will have a great time playing it.

More importantly, it has one of the best combat mechanics that is very easy and fun to learn but also very hard to master. This allows players to spend a lot of time creating unique combos and mastering different fighting styles.

Yakuza 0 mainly focuses on hand-to-hand combat, so players looking for a beat 'em up game in an open 3D sandbox world will find themselves satisfied.

3) Mad Max (2015)

Mad Max was a big surprise to everyone because video games based on movies generally do not have the best reputation. Still, Mad Max brought excellent combat mechanics that were fun to play with.

Furthermore, because the game's fighting mechanics were heavily inspired by the Batman: Arkham game series, players can immediately get into a flow during fights that is extremely difficult to achieve. Thus, Avalanche-developed Mad Max managed to provide players with a post-apocalyptic open world with a meaningful close combat system that is also very addictive and memorable.

2) Sleeping Dogs (2012)

Sleeping Dogs is probably the most similar game to GTA 5 in this list, but still, players should keep in mind that Square Enix-developed Sleeping Dogs takes a more serious and emotional approach to its storytelling and themes than GTA 5.

The fighting mechanics in this game are also very intricate and more in-depth than in Grand Theft Auto 5, as players can involve objects from their surroundings in their combat scenarios and perform many different creative takedowns to finish a fight.

This creates a dynamic approach to every fight scene that is mainly relegated to hand-to-hand combat. However, the game also gives plenty of opportunities for players to showcase their gunfighting skills.

1) Batman: Arkham City (2011)

For many players, Batman: Arkham City is the best Batman game ever made, which makes sense given that this Rocksteady Studios installment in the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham video game series not only decided to bring the previous Batman: Arkham game's flawless combat mechanics but also gave players the entire Arkham City to explore.

Players will enjoy creating combos in any battle scenario, and each fight feels like a Rhythm game that players will want to master. Batman: Arkham City boasts one of the best fighting systems ever devised, so Grand Theft Auto 5 players need to play this game.

