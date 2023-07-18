Persona 5 Tactica new details revealed: Story, characters, gameplay, and more

After a leak and eventual reveal last month, we are closer to the official launch of Persona 5 Tactica. The upcoming strategy spin-off of the critically acclaimed JRPG Persona 5 has players intrigued. After all, this is the first time players have received a strategy RPG spin-off in the MegaTen universe. Not since Devil Summoners 2: Record Breaker for the Nintendo 3DS in 2015.

Now, publisher SEGA has revealed new details about the upcoming ATLUS-developed game. Players can finally understand what the story is about and how the gameplay differs from the mainline entry. Here is everything you need to know.

What is Persona 5 Tactica about?

Persona 5 Tactica is a spin-off that takes place in a Metaverse, an alternate dimension. Known as The Kingdoms, it is governed by a tyrant called Marie, a power-obsessed ruler looking for the ideal bride for the perfect wedding. She employs her army, known as the Legionnaires, to do her bidding.

The Phantom Thieves find themselves in this mysterious new realm and at the mercy of its mistress.

Using her magical powers, Marie ends up brainwashing nearly all party members except the protagonist Joker and the talking black cat Morgana. Thankfully, the duo are rescued from Marie's pursuit by Erina of the Rebel Corps. Taking them back to their headquarters, Joker realizes that it is the spitting image of Cafe Leblanc, the main hub area of Persona 5.

Why is it here? What does Marie intend to achieve by brainwashing Joker's friends? All these questions will be answered as players explore the Kingdoms to rescue the team and find a way out.

All Persona 5 Tactica characters revealed

Joker:

Help reunite the Phantom Thieves (Image via SEGA)

Joker is the protagonist of Persona 5, as well as this spin-off. He is a second-year high-schooler from Tokyo. Awakening to a power known as Persona, he can recruit, use and fuse various supernatural beings to use in battle. As part of the Phantom Thieves, he leads the charge into perilous missions.

These see him and his teammates attempt to change the twisted hearts of people. This is done by visiting and conquering locales called Palaces in the Metaverse, which are a manifestation of the user's corrupted desires.

Oddly, the Kingdoms that the gang finds themselves in, in Persona 5 Tactica, is not a Palace either.

Erina

This mysterious girl is an invaluable asset for traversing Marie's Kingdoms (Image via SEGA)

A brand new character for Persona 5 Tactica, Erina owes one to the Phantom Thieves. Even though Joker and Morgana do not seem to know her, she seems indebted to them and stands by their side in liberating their friends. Her confidence and helpful nature are what make the Rebel Corps find courage against the Kingdom's tyranny.

Furthermore, her aim is to overthrow the unjust Marie and bring peace to the land. Since she knows this part of the Metaverse better than the Thieves, Joker must rely on her help to get his friends back.

Morgana

This charming cat is a returning Persona 5 fan-favorite (Image via SEGA)

This cartoon-esque talking cat was Joker's first point of contact with the Metaverse as he was trapped within a castle. After being rescued by the high-schooler, Morgana lives with him at Cafe Leblanc in the form of a quadruped animal cat.

His past experience navigating these supernatural realms will likely be useful while exploring the Kingdoms. Furthermore, he also aids Joker and Erina in combat while out on the field in Persona 5 Tactica.

Ryuji

Ryuji is one of the most memorable characters in Persona 5 (Image via SEGA)

Joker's partner-in-crime, Ryuji, is also his fellow classmate. The duo stumbles into the Metaverse after using an app on their phone. Together, they eventually form the Phantom Thieves and recruit new Persona users to their cause.

He is easily the loud-mouthed brawn of the group but protects his friends at all costs. With him falling prey to Marie's mind-control tactics, Joker must bring him back to his senses.

Ann

Another of the Phantom Thieves, Ann, has a tough past (Image via SEGA)

One of the first members of the Phantom Thieves is Ann. Part-American, she also studies at the same school as Joker in Japan. After facing discrimination from classmates and oppression from her teacher, she strives to get stronger after her best friend is in a bind.

She joins Joker and the team to lend a hand in weeding out the corrupt in society and sets them straight by turning their hearts. With her also in a pinch this time around, Joker must find a way to save them all in Persona 5 Tactica.

Toshiro

What role does Toshiro play in the overarching story? (Image via SEGA)

Another new face in Persona 5 Tactica is Toshiro Kasukabe. He is an alleged runner for the prime minister in the real world. However, he has gone missing, Waking up amnesiac in the Metaverse, he is at his wit's end on how he should proceed.

That is, until the Phantom Thieves come to his rescue by infiltrating the prison he is in. This turn of events causes him to tag along with the gang for safety reasons. While Joker and Morgana are suspicious of him, he is a great strategist even though he does not prefer being on the battlefield.

What is Persona 5 Tactica's gameplay like?

Gameplay:

Persona 5 Tactica can be seen as a combination between Persona 5 and Nintendo's Fire Emblem series. Players will travel grid maps to defeat foes in a turn-based fashion while trying to minimize the damage inflicted upon them by using cover.

Getting the upper hand, like striking an enemy's weakness, will grant users a "One More." This is an extra turn that allows players to act again. However, be wary as the tables can be turned since enemies can also use this element by attacking an out-of-cover unit.

Skills and Voltage Gauge

In a neat addition to the main game, plenty of iconic spells are available to use in Persona 5 Tactica. While they cost SP to use, they can inflict status effects like burning using Agi on top of normal damage. Furthermore, using these skills on enemies also grants a "One More," so players can experiment as they please. But there's more.

On taking or dealing damage, the Voltage Gauge on the bottom-right of the gameplay screen will slowly fill up. Upon reaching the max limit, players can unleash powerful moves that are unique across each playable character. This could mean debuffing foes while healing allies or dealing immense damage to enemies.

Skill Tree and Growth Points (GP)

Each character in Persona 5 Tactica also has a distinct Skill Tree to check out in Persona 5 Tactica. Use these to improve the unit's efficiency in battle. As players win battles, level up characters, and get to know their team better, they will earn GP or Growth Points. These are the driving currency behind the Skill Tree economy, which can be reset at any time to try out different combinations.

Talk Events

Bringing over the social sim aspect of Persona 5, users can talk to various characters back at the Hideout. This helps flesh out not just the story but each character's background. The GP earned while engaging in these conversations encourages players to talk to these characters. And if that was not enough, new sides to familiar faces await revelation in this upcoming strategy RPG.

Persona 5 Tactica launches worldwide on November 17, 2023, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Various ATLUS games, including Persona 5 Royal, are on sale right now, so check them out.