Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica officially revealed at Xbox Games Showcase

Following much anticipation by players, the past few days saw the leak of new Persona games. They have now received an official reveal at the recent Xbox Games Showcase. Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica are expected to arrive on the Xbox platform in the future. The former is a remake of the beloved 2006 PlayStation 2 JRPG. The latter, meanwhile, is a new SRPG and a spin-off of the award-winning 2016 PlayStation 4 game.

Both titles are developed by ATLUS, the company behind the main series and the Megami Tensei franchise. That said, this article details all players need to know about the games.

When does Persona 3 Reload release, and for which platforms?

Persona 3 Reload is set for release in the fall of 2024. While the game was revealed for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it is also coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch. As a remake built on Unreal Engine 4, it reimagines the fully 3D entry in the series for modern platforms.

Players will once again step into the shoes of a high-school protagonist who stumbles across a phenomenon called the Dark Hour. With the help of fellow schoolmates, he must unearth the mystery of this event by visiting a mysterious tower called Tartarus and defeating the supernatural forces housed inside.

The remake is likely based on the PS2 entries, not the Portable title. This is due to the lack of a Female MC from the PSP version. Regardless, new visuals, remixed scores, and a fresh rendition of the experience should excite players.

What is Persona 5 Tactica about?

Also leaked alongside Reload, this entry is a spin-off of the latest main entry in the series, with the Phantom Thieves finding themselves in a mysterious new Palace. These dungeons are manifestations of a twisted human's emotions as per the lore. While ambushed by hostile enemy Shadows, the gang comes across the Rebel Corps, who seem to know the Thieves.

Players must work with this new team to find a way out. In a first for the series, this title is offered as a turn-based strategy RPG. Each playable character boasts unique attacks and abilities, which will be crucial to securing victory.

Players must use their cover to flank foes in grid-based combat and devise strategies to defeat them. The game is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023.

