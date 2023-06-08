Persona 3 Reload leaked as the official title of rumored JRPG remake

Murmurs of a Persona 3 remake have been circulating since the leaked footage earlier this year. Now, a new leak has come to light. According to Twitter user @MbKKssTBhz5, the rumored recreation of the 2006 PS2 JRPG will be titled Persona 3 Reload. The "Reload" refers to the gun-like items called Evokers and the fact that it is a re-imagination. It will reportedly be officially announced at the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, 2023.

As for the release date, it seems set for launch later this year on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Let's look at this leak and if it could hold true.

Could Persona 3 Reload turn out to be legitimate?

NESbot @NESbot_feed

resetera.com/threads/726978 [Persona Central] ‘P3RE’ Domain Updated, Indicating Potential Persona 3 Remake Upcoming Announcement [Persona Central] ‘P3RE’ Domain Updated, Indicating Potential Persona 3 Remake Upcoming Announcementresetera.com/threads/726978

Looking at how things are turning out, yes. For one, the Persona 3 RE (P3RE_JP) domain spotted by keen-eyed fans and players has been updated over the past few weeks. Recently, it was observed to be taken down, likely for maintenance. This means something is coming, likely in the form of a reveal.

This also makes sense since game publishers get together in June to reveal upcoming games and new announcements. With E3 canceled this year, many publishers aim to host their own shows.

Alternately, they may flock to events such as Summer Game Fest to unveil what they have in store for gamers.

Regardless, it does seem like something interesting is brewing in the background. Xbox was also the first to unveil modern remasters of previous entries in the Persona series for current platforms.

As such, there is a high chance they could finally shed light on this rumored remake as we inch closer to the game showcase.

What is Persona 3 about?

Released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2 home console, it is the first main entry in the JRPG series from developer ATLUS to go fully 3D. The story centers around a high school student joining a SEES group.

While seemingly an ordinary school club to outsiders, the members manifest their psyche as a supernatural entity called Persona. Together, they aim to discover the mystery behind the eerie phenomenon known as the Dark Hour.

This leads the group of school friends and outsiders to a towering structure called Tartarus. This otherworldy tower is filled with hostile beings called Shadows, and the group must defeat them as they climb each floor to get to the top.

The gameplay is divided into two segments: social life and dungeon crawling. The former separates this sub-series from the overarching Megami Tensei franchise, as players experience regular student life. These include activities like studying, attending classes, engaging in hobbies, and shopping to enhance the protagonist's stats.

Players will also establish relationships called Social Links with certain characters, helping enhance the capabilities of their Personas.

With dungeon crawling, players must navigate the labyrinthine Tartarus and battle Shadows in turn-based combat. Utilizing the One More mechanic, players can take advantage of enemy elemental weaknesses to gain the upper hand.

With an in-game calendar determining progress, players will have their hands full, fighting and taking it easy.

Persona 3 Portable's latest remaster is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes