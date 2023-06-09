Persona 3 Reloaded and Persona 5 Tactics trailers have seemingly surfaced online, bringing with them tentative release dates and wild speculation. The trailer was released just after the Summer Game Fest 2023 event had wrapped up, in what can be best described as an unintentional showcase from developer Atlus. A Day 1 Game Pass release was also teased in the trailer, with release dates of 2024 and 2023, respectively, for P3R and P5T.

Read on to learn more about the two highly anticipated Persona titles.

When is Persona 3 Reloaded releasing?

Faz @ScrambledFaz Atlus messed up. They revealed Persona 3 Remake too early on their instagram Atlus messed up. They revealed Persona 3 Remake too early on their instagram https://t.co/xycj3wZZ5d

According to the leaked trailer posted on Atlus’s official Instagram account, P3R is scheduled to be released sometime in “Early 2024”. No further details regarding the availability of the game or its actual release date have been provided at the time of writing this article.

Atlus was quick to take down the trailer minutes after its release, but many were able to reupload the footage across multiple social media sites. The trailer showed off the familiar world of P3, complete with revamped visuals, thanks to its shift to the Unreal Engine. A section of the trailer also showed off the glorious turn-based combat, which seems to be faithful to the original.

Is Persona 3 Reloaded coming to Game Pass? All platforms revealed

As seen in the screenshot above, the game is heading to PC and Xbox (Image via Atlus)

P3R is scheduled to hit the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on Day 1 if the leaked trailer is to be believed. This is in line with the current strategy followed by developer Atlus and publisher SEGA, as seen in the PC release of P5R.

The trailer only confirms the availability of the game on the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 port, along with a Nintendo Switch version, are also expected to be released simultaneously - even though official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

When is Persona 5 Tactics releasing?

akechi goro time (レオ) @akechigoroboy persona 5T official trailer and drop date released by atlus persona 5T official trailer and drop date released by atlus https://t.co/KkZZyhgtpc

Another delightful surprise was the trailer for P5T, which is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023. This turn-based strategy spin-off based on the P5 series of video games is more akin to the likes of XCOM or Fire Emblem in its gameplay. P5T is also set for a simultaneous release across the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms with Day 1 Game Pass availability.

Poll : 0 votes