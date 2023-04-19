5 games to play if you love Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal is an enhanced version of the popular Japanese role-playing game Persona 5. Developed by Atlus, Persona 5 Royal features new story content, new characters, and additional gameplay mechanics. In addition to the original game's content, Persona 5 Royal adds a new playable character named Kasumi Yoshizawa, new story events, and new locations to explore.

The game also introduces a new semester in the school year, giving players even more time to level up their characters and explore the game's world. It is available on multiple platforms and is a great choice for fans of Japanese RPGs, or anyone looking for a deep and engaging story-driven game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 games similar to Persona 5 Royal

1) Fire Emblem: Three Houses (2019)

This is a tactical role-playing game developed by Intelligent Systems and Koei Tecmo for the Nintendo Switch. Released in 2019, the game is the sixteenth main entry in the Fire Emblem series and is widely considered one of the best games on the Switch. The game is set in a fantasy world where the player takes on the role of a professor at a military academy, teaching one of three houses: the Black Eagles, Blue Lions, or Golden Deer.

The game features a deep and complex story with memorable characters, engaging combat, and like Persona 5, has a complex relationship system that encourages players to form bonds with their students. The game also features a time skip mechanism that significantly changes the story and characters after the player completes a certain chapter. Overall, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a must-play for anyone who enjoys tactical RPGs or is a fan of the Fire Emblem series.

2) Octopath Traveler (2018)

Octopath Traveler is a turn-based RPG developed by Square Enix for the Nintendo Switch, released in 2018. The game features a unique art style that combines pixel art with modern lighting effects to create a stunning visual experience. It follows the stories of eight different protagonists, each with their own unique abilities, skills, and backstory.

The combat system is based on exploiting enemy weaknesses and using different characters' abilities in tandem to overcome challenges. Similar to Persona 5 Royal, this one also features a job system that allows characters to change their abilities and roles, further adding to the depth of the gameplay. Octopath Traveler is a must-play for anyone who enjoys RPGs with deep and engaging stories, strategic combat, and beautiful visuals.

3) Nier: Automata (2017)

Nier: Automata is an action RPG developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix, released in 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where players control androids, fighting to reclaim Earth from machines.

The game features a fast-paced combat system with a variety of weapons and abilities, as well as an emotional storyline that explores themes of identity, consciousness, and the relationship between humans and machines. The game also has similarities to multiple endings and a unique perspective system that allows players to see the story from different angles. From deep storytelling to action-packed gameplay — Nier: Automata matches all the requirements of Persona 5 — making it a good alternative to try for the fans.

4) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an open-world action game developed and published by Nintendo, released in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U. The game features a vast and beautiful open world, filled with secrets to discover, puzzles to solve, and enemies to defeat.

The game's combat system is designed to be intuitive and responsive, allowing players to use a variety of weapons and strategies to defeat enemies. Breath of the Wild also features a deep and engaging storyline, with memorable characters and a sense of mystery and wonder that permeates every aspect of the game. Similar to Persona 5, the open-world aspect is something that will give the players a sense of adventure. Adding memorable characters to the mix, this becomes another game to try out for Persona 5 lovers.

5) Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (2017)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is a visual novel game developed and published by Spike Chunsoft, released in 2017 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC. The game follows the story of a group of high school students trapped in a killing game, where they must solve mysteries and solve murders to survive.

The adventure game features a unique mix of puzzle-solving, courtroom battles and exploration, with memorable characters and a gripping storyline that keeps players on the edge of their seats. The game also features a deep and thought-provoking narrative that explores themes of morality, truth, and justice.

In conclusion, if you're a fan of Persona 5 Royal and are looking for other games that deliver the same fun, there are plenty of options to choose from out there. Whether you prefer tactical RPGs, turn-based RPGs, action RPGs, open-world games, or murder mystery visual novels, there is a game out there for you.

