Will MW2 weapon camos carry over to Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is going to be released on November 10, 2023, alongside a massive arsenal of weapons, both old and new. The developers have previously announced their plan to initiate a carry-over process for the playerbase to enjoy their entire collection of cosmetics from the prequel. However, there are a few exceptions in this migration of gameplay content that might cause hindrances to certain skins.

Modern Warfare 3 is going to be introduced in the existing Call of Duty HQ to create a unified platform and utilize Activision’s 2022 cross-progression system. This will allow players to seamlessly traverse from one title to another without backing out of the game client. Such a platform can help the developers create an entire ecosystem for future Call of Duty titles as well.

This article will highlight the cosmetics carry-over process for Modern Warfare 3.

Which weapon camos will be carried over from MW2 to Modern Warfare 3?

The simplest answer is almost all the weapon camos that are available in Modern Warfare 2 will be carried over to Modern Warfare 3. This means that all the skins that players managed to secure by completing challenges, claiming rewards, or purchasing bundles will be a part of the massive transfer to MW3.

However, it is important to note that there are no plans for carrying back weapons from MW3 to MW2. Players who do not own a copy of MW2 will also not be able to receive or carry over the multiplayer exclusive content in MW3.

The official Call of Duty blog cited that as long as a player account has a certain camo unlocked, it will be carried over and remain usable in MW3. But the camo may not be usable on weapons that arrived with MW3.

Will MW2 operators carry over to Modern Warfare 3?

Yes, all the unlocked operators and their skins will be carried over to MW3 as a part of the migration process. However, if a player did not own MW2 previously, the base operators from the prequel will remain locked in MW3. Players can easily complete the challenges linked with locked operators and unlock them to equip them in the upcoming multiplayer shooter.

All operator skins, including platforms exclusive ones like Oni for PlayStation, will be available in MW3 as long as the player account has it unlocked - be it through challenges, event rewards, or bundle purchases. This is a great win for the community as no one has to lose the progression they made in the prequel and can enjoy the same in a new environment.

It is an exciting and new route for the entire playerbase since most MW2 players do not have to start the MW3 grind from scratch and will already have the upper hand with their previous progression.

