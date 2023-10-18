In the nocturnal landscapes of Warzone 2's The Haunting event resides one of the most formidable adversaries, The Ghost Train. This challenge is part of the broader Operation Nightmare event, which imposes a plethora of eerie quests and lucrative rewards upon players who dare to embark on this daunting journey. The goal of the Ghost Train is to retrieve its heart from the vault located at the front of the train.

Be prepared to combat additional attackers and sentry turrets on your way up. Unlike most of the bosses in Al Mazrah, this challenge stands out. For one thing, there isn't much of a fight aside from other players, and for another, it's a touch more straightforward than others.

This guide will explain how to find and battle the Ghost Train, as well as how to collect its rewards.

How to defeat the Ghost Train in Warzone 2's The Haunting event

This challenge is just as much about exploration as it is about combat. Your path begins in Al Mazrah, where the train traverses across the map's railway tracks. You can pinpoint its present location by accessing its icon from the Tac Map.

Locating the Ghost Train:

Drop into Al Mazrah and search for any vehicle nearby to aid your mobility.

Be careful when you jump because other players will also be going down to it.

Locate the train by tracking its icon from your Tac Map.

Pursue the train and board it either from a carriage or drop it down through the roof. Beware of tripwires and mines that cover the carriage interiors.

Defeating the Ghost Train:

Commence your search for the vault as soon as you board the train.

Ensure your step remains cautious as the train is booby-trapped with mines and tripwires.

Progress your path and keep an eye out for flaming chests, which can be unlocked by any Heat-Resistant Keys you find.

Reach the front carriage, where you will locate a safe and the statue of Lilith holding the Train's Heart.

Loot the safe and seize the Heart to complete the event.

Rewards in the Ghost Train in Warzone 2's The Haunting event

The Calling Card rewards on completing the challenge. (Image via Activision)

On obtaining the Heart, the event is completed, and a limited-time Calling Card, along with significant progression towards the Bloody Mess machine gun, becomes accessible.

Completing this challenge presents a chest filled with exquisite rewards, accelerating your progress in-game. The rewards encompass a vast sum of in-game currency and high-quality loot. You can also discover Heat-Resistant Keys that permit unlocking chests scattered across the carriage.

Expand Tweet

This challenge in Warzone 2's The Haunting event integrates exploration, combat, and strategy into an engaging and rewarding gaming experience.

To know more about Warzone 2's The Haunting event update, follow Sportskeeda's official Call of Duty hub.