How big is Warzone map Urzikstan? Comparison with Al Mazrah and Verdansk

The Warzone map Urzikstan, announced during the Call of Duty Next 2023 event, provides a new battleground for Warzone fans. It is a strategic warfare hotspot with 11 separate places of interest that will be released in December as part of Season 01 of MW3. The forthcoming battle royale map has more enclosed zones than open ones.

This urban-style battleground is characterized as a congested metropolis on the Black Sea's eastern edge, introducing various new features into the game's dynamic. The layout alone indicates a dense concrete jungle where weaponry like Submachine Guns and Assault Rifles will reign supreme.

This article examines the Warzone map in detail, notably its size in relation to Al Mazrah and Verdansk.

Warzone map Urzikstan map size comparison with Al Mazrah and Verdansk

The new Warzone map, Al Mazrah, and Verdansk each add their own flavor to the Warzone gaming experience. Whether it's the dense cityscape warfare of Urzikstan, the contrasting dynamics of Verdansk, which combines urban and rural combat scenarios, or the desert setting of Al Mazrah, these maps include new features that must be learned for successful gameplay.

The map of Warzone Urzikstan, despite being marginally smaller than Al Mazrah and about equivalent to Verdansk, provides a distinct gaming experience due to its dense urban environment.

The parallels and contrasts with Al Mazrah and Verdansk demonstrate how the proportions, density, and environmental characteristics of each map highlight different strategic tactics, engagements, and gameplay surprises in the Warzone universe.

Warzone map Urzikstan size comparison with Al Mazrah

Al Mazrah map (image via Activision)

Urzikstan map is noticeably smaller than Al Mazrah. However, the smaller size does not affect the gaming experience. It compensates with highly populated points of interest that offer a variety of battle scenarios and strategic gameplay chances.

In comparison to Al Mazrah, this density suggests less unoccupied space between Points of Interest (POIs), resulting in shorter time frames between combat encounters.

Warzone map Urzikstan size comparison with Verdansk

Verdansk map (Image via Activision)w

Urzikstan is almost the same size as Verdansk, but its more densely populated metropolitan regions suggest a higher intensity of close-quarter contact.

The comparison between the new map Warzone map Urzikstan and Verdansk is an interesting contrast, given the latter's mix of open and heavily inhabited places. Verdansk, with its large open spaces and major elevation variations, offers a distinct gaming dynamic from Urzikstan, which is largely flat and urban.

Urzikstan is expected to go live with the Season 1 update of Modern Warfare 3 on December 5, 2023.