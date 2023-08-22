"Particularly over-powered": CoD community questions melee strength in Warzone 2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has several tactical mechanics to help players engage in combat, including melee hits. Activision has added several melee weapons, such as knives, that can be equipped in a loadout for higher mobility. However, characters can also hit enemies with their weapons at close range and score some kills.

Warzone 2 faced various obstacles while introducing a proper balance between all the weapons without creating overpowered metas. The problem with the melee game mechanics is that it can deal a huge amount of damage and rival the effectiveness of classes like shotguns and sub-machine guns (SMGs) in close-quarter combat.

A user, "darthwilko82," cited their dissatisfaction with the strength of melee attacks in the overall Warzone experience, stating:

"Particularly over-powered."

Warzone 2 melee strength might be a major concern for the community

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 largely follow in the footsteps of their predecessors while bringing in new weapons. The presence of melee weapons and throwing knives has become a defining feature of the shooter title. These are popular weapons in the multiplayer counterpart and play a crucial role in providing the player base with the maximum possible movement speed.

A player by the username “UnusualSource” posted on Reddit, citing they were surprised how they were knocked down with a single melee hit. The description of the event is short and states that the enemy was using a handgun to melee attack them. This caught the player off-guard as it usually takes more hits to down a player.

The comments section included a player trying to decode the scenario and questioned if the player had fewer armor plates or health. This experience was shared by another user who cited that it did not matter, as they had full plates and health before being one-shot by a knife. This discussion then inclined towards it being either a bug or a new form of cheat.

A player countered this notion and stated that the developers must have made melee formidable to provide players with weaker guns a chance against others who have secured good loot. However, this explanation cannot justify melee attacks being capable of downing players with a single hit in Warzone 2.

A player said the enemy could have had a different muzzle attached to the handgun, increasing melee damage. This was quickly countered as others supported the notion that no attachments can make weapon melee attacks one-shot. This may be an underlying bug that went undetected and could cause issues in online battle royale lobbies.

At the time of writing, the final comment on the post pointed out that there is reportedly a bug that allows players to melee one-shot enemies in Warzone 2 if they have an SMG equipped.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Warzone 2 updates.