How to unlock Throwing Star in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The Throwing Star will make its way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with the Season 3 Reloaded update. Previously in Season 2, players could only use the Lethal Equipment in the Resurgence mode of the Battle Royale title. However, recent developments suggest that the weapon will be accessible in all game modes for both shooter titles in the upcoming mid-season update.

While the Throwing Star is a fun addition, unlocking it won't be easy. Unlike other weapons that can be acquired by leveling up the Battle Pass, this Lethal Equipment will require players to put in their time and grind for it in public matches. This guide will look closely at everything a player must do to get their hands on the Throwing Star.

Guide to getting the Throwing Star in Season 3 Reloaded Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The Throwing Star or the Shuriken is fundamentally similar to the Throwing Knife. Players will be able to equip them in their Lethal Equipment slot and throw them at their targets for a potential elimination. However, in effect, they are quite different from each other. For instance, a Throwing Knife is always a one-shot kill. However, Shurikens will only result in a one-hit kill if it lands on the target's head or will require players to land two shots to the body.

Developers have implemented a few measures to counter this lower damage aspect of the Throwing Star. First of all, they will be effective at a longer range compared to the Throwing Knife. Secondly, players can carry more Shurikens with them simultaneously than knives. However, the most interesting aspect of the Shuriken is its ability to create a wounding effect on the enemy target, which allows players to throw a second star at them for an easy kill.

As intriguing as it sounds, to unlock it, players will have to master their throwing skills. To acquire the Throwing Star in the Season 3 Reloaded update, players will have to get a total of 50 kills using the Throwing Knives to unlock the Throwing Star. Once unlocked, it can be used across all the game modes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 that allow for custom loadouts.

This is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Throwing Star. Unlocking them can be challenging if one hasn't mastered their throwing skills. To get this Lethal Equipment quickly, it is recommended to use the Throwing Knives on the knocked-out enemies in Warzone 2 or the small maps of Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded will go live on May 10, 2023. The update will be available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

