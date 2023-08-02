Warzone 2 Season 5 patch notes update: Fort Resurgence, Champions Quest, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2's Season 5 patch notes is officially live right now, and the new season is coming with a plethora of content update. From a brand new HQ to the first-ever companion on the battlefield of Warzone, the new season for the battle royale is promising. With Philip Graves coming back as operator and the collab with Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj, and even Lara Croft, this new season is a great time for fans to show off their skins as well.

While Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare are both to get new weapons, operators, and certain changes, the battle royale is specifically receiving two new vehicles, new Limited TIme Modes, PC and console special optimization, and much more. If you are looking for what's new in the battle royale, read below.

Warzone 2 Season 5 patch notes" New vehicles, Armored Royale," and more

Here are all the changes coming in specifically to Warzone 2 in Season 5.

UI/UX

Improved Pings Quality of Life

Quality of Life Ping priority for stacked icons

Better visibility for Contracts & Vehicles on Tac Map

BATTLE ROYALE, RESURGENCE, PLUNDER, LOCKDOWN

The patch notes detailed in the section below are exclusive to Battle Royale, which includes but is not limited to standard Battle Royale, Resurgence, Plunder, and more.

PLAYLIST

Warzone 2 Playlist (Image via Activision)

As a reminder, we will continue to rotate modes in and out of the Playlist on a weekly basis.

For regular updates about the Playlist and other Scheduled Events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.

Warzone 2 all new modes in Season 5

Fort Resurgence (Image via Activision)

Fort Resurgence In-Season

Al Bagra Fortress and its greater surroundings, will be added to the Resurgence map rotation.

Armored Royale In-Season

Reinforce your Squad in this Battle Royale Mode with a big difference — you’re dropping onto your own MRAP, and it’s up to you to use, fortify, and repair this hulking vehicle with its turret, protective shielding, and mobile Buy Station, while cutting through rivals operating their own behemoth trucks.

General changes in Warzone 2 Season 5

General changes in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

All Maps | All Modes

Play Again Matchmaking Status Quality of Life

Quality of Life Players will now see their matchmaking status during the Play Again Loading Screen.

Champion’s Quest

Players now need to hold all available elements to progress the timer while locating the next one.

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Player Count

All Squad Sizes on Al Mazrah Battle Royale have had their Player counts reduced to 100, down from 150.

Ranked will remain at 150 Players until further notice.

All gameplay changes in Warzone 2 Season 5

Gameplay changes in Warzone 2 Season 5 (Image via Activision)

General

Thus far, we’ve reintroduced several second-chance mechanics and included new ones, albeit scarcely due to concerns of making the mid-game feel claustrophobic and dragging out the climax of a match. In Season 05, we’re dialing up these second-chance mechanics (Gulag Kit, Redeploy Pack, Reinforcement Flare and Reduced buy-back prices) so that players will be able to return to the Warzone more often. At the same time, we’re reducing the number of players across our core Battle Royale modes which will prevent the match feeling too chaotic but provide improved matchmaking times, faster pre-game lobbies, and a better quality of match overall. These changes paired with faster circle movement will elevate the pace of a Battle Royale match with more gameplay uptime!

As always, we will be carefully reviewing sentiment and data to make sure that the engagement pacing remains healthy, and that Players can still pursue new personal records. These modifications will not be made to Warzone Ranked Play at this time due to second life mechanics being restricted in the mode.

Al Mazrah, Ashika Island | Battle Royale, Resurgence

Favorite Supply Box Loot

Reinforcement Flare Field Upgrade

Portable Redeploy Drone (P.R.D.) Field Upgrade

Signals Intelligence Contract

Occupation Scan Public Event

High Stakes Public Event

TAV Vehicle

"We’re eager to bring over the exciting new gameplay additions that debuted with Vondel to the other maps. From finding personalized loadout crates, the mobility granting P.R.D and more - These additions are sure to bring new ways to approach familiar territory."

MRAP (image via Activison)

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) Vehicle | In-Season

A vehicle roughly the size and shape of the Cargo Truck, the MRAP is equipped for heavy combat with additional armor plating and turrets, making it a slower yet effective, vehicle for attack or defense.

MRAP Keys are available at Buy Stations for $50,000, that will enable the ability to start and drive one of three vehicles located on the map.

The key must be used from the Player’s Backpack in Warzone 2.

This vehicle is disabled in Solos and Ranked Play.

Dirt Bike (Image via Activision)

Dirt Bike Vehicle

A nimble and rapid form of transportation that can perform hairpin turns on a dime and can technically fit up to two Players.

Buy Station

Locations on Al Mazrah have been refreshed to provide new combat scenarios and strategies.

The Limited Stock row now contains new items:

Reinforcement Flare

Count: 1

Price: $5,000

P.R.D.

Count: 2

Price: $2,000

Self-Revive Kit

Count: 2

Price: $4,000

Durable Gas Mask

Count: 2

Price: $3,500

Vondel | Battle Royale

Champion’s Quest

Champion's Quest has arrived in Vondel - similar to Al Mazrah the goal is to collect 3 elements, plant them and defend them in Warzone 2!

The twist? The elements have new effects:

Gallium: Reveals all nearby team members who held it previously as if a Snapshot Grenade affected you.

Deuterium: Fatigues its carrier, causing the Player to cough when they exert too much effort.

Neptunium: Periodically electrocutes everything within close proximity including Players and Vehicles.

Vondel’s Champions Quest offers unique rewards, including a Weapon Blueprint, Charm, and more.

All new adjustments in Warzone 2 Season 5

All Maps | All Modes

Bomb Squad

The Bomb Squad Perk will protect against death from explosive Equipment stuck directly to the Player when fully armored in Warzone 2.

Buy Back Price

Price reduced to $3,000, down from $4,000

This change does not apply to Ranked Play.

P.R.D. Behavior

Increased deployment speed

Improved airborne mobility

Increased velocity when ascending

"With the P.R.D now dropping on all maps, we've decreased the time it takes to lift off, sending you much higher than before, while allowing you to be more agile than before."

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Circle Timing

The “Delay Time” before the first movement of the gas is now 90 seconds, down from 220 seconds.

The “Close Time” of how long the gas takes to collapse to the next size is now 215 seconds, down from 270 seconds.

This change does not apply to Ranked Play.

"We’re shaving off around 3 minutes of the first circle's logic with a combination of reducing the wait time before movement, and collapsing faster. The initial circle is displayed and in-play earlier which will more clearly highlight the safe (or not so safe areas) before you infil. With the remainder of the matches circle pacing playing out as it did previously."

Circle Size

Decreased the size of the initial circle.

This change does not apply to Ranked Play.

Loot

Increased spawn rate of the following items:

Gulag Tokens

Redeploy Packs

Reinforcement Flares

Vondel | Battle Royale, Resurgence

Circle Placement

The first circle is now more centered in BR & Resurgence

Vondel | Resurgence

Reinforcement Flare Improvements Quality of Life

Players will now get their Reinforcement Flare refunded if it fails to deploy.

The Reinforcement Flare now prioritizes players who are still connected to the match.

UI/UX in Warzone 2

Battle Royale Win Streak Tracker

There is now a Win Streak Tracker on the menu and in-game to display your progress toward a Champion’s Quest.

Total Ammunition Count Quality of Life

Quality of Life Shows total amount of ammunition in both backpack and player loadout in the currently equipped weapon.

Total Squad Cash Quality of Life

Quality of Life In the Squad Widget, the total squad cash will be displayed.

These are all the changes for Warzone 2 in Season 5. For more updates regarding weapons, DMZ, Ranked Mode, and more, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.