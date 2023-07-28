How to complete Vondel Champion's Quest in Warzone 2 Season 5

Call of Duty Warzone 2 will feature the Champion’s Quest in Vondel with the upcoming Season 5 update. The event will bring a long list of fresh challenges that can be completed to obtain new weapon skins and other cosmetics. The latest announcement on the official Call of Duty blog also mentioned that it will be a limited-time event, similar to the one that came to Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2 is slated to receive a huge amount of new playable content in the form of challenges, game modes, and cosmetics. While this is an exciting development, a few concerns about the state of the game may be addressed in the Season 5 patch. The new seasonal update will likely deal with a list of known problems and improve the overall gameplay experience.

Let us take a closer look at the Vondel Champion’s Quest in Warzone 2 Season 5.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Vondel Champion’s Quest overview

Warzone 2 Season 5 announcement picture (Image via Activision)

The Season 5 update will bring the popular nuke challenge, Champion’s Quest, to Warzone 2’s Vondel map.

The official Call of Duty website also announced that there will be a few tweaks in the rules and items for the challenge. However, the overall mission will remain similar to what we have already witnessed in Al Mazrah.

Players can follow the steps below to complete the upcoming Vondel Champion’s Quest.

You will need to secure a total of 5 consecutive wins on Vondel in mini battle royale matches.

You must secure tokens with these wins and unlock the Champion’s Quest mission.

You then have to enter a fresh lobby and start the quest to collect the items required to activate the M.G.B bomb.

You must collect all the items marked on the map and traverse to a specific location to start the detonation process.

You will also need to protect the bomb from other players. Once it detonates, the entire lobby will be annihilated, and you will win the game.

It sounds quite simple but is easily one of the hardest quests to complete. The daunting task of scoring a 5-win streak can take hours of grind, and the slightest mishap can lead to failure. The final quest is also quite difficult as the items collected have different negative effects on the player.

What is new in Vondel Champion’s Quest?

Warzone 2 image from announcement blog (Image via Activision)

The overall condition for activating the Champion’s Quest remains the same as Al Mazrah. However, Warzone 2 players cannot drop the radioactive elements and store them in places for later use. If the items are dropped, the team must recapture them and enter unnecessary gunfights.

Moreover, the developers will introduce three new elements to the challenge - Gallium, Deuterium, and Neptunium. Gallium can reveal every person on the team that has held it, similar to the effect of a snapshot grenade. Deuterium causes character fatigue and makes players unable to sprint. Neptunium electrocutes all nearby Operators and causes vehicles to malfunction.

