"WORLD'S FIRST EVER NUKE" - Call of Duty: Warzone 2 streamer Wagnificent's Tactical Nuke goes viral on Twitter

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a new Tactical Nuke. Streamer Wagnificent's viral clip featuring him using it is being regarded as the "world's first" in-game Mass Guided Bomb usage caught on camera.

Though the game has brand-new kits, weapons, and more, its developers have talked about an all-encompassing hidden killstreak that has the potential to level the entire battleground in one fell swoop: the MGB Tactical Nuke. Here is a clip from Wagnifient featuring the massive explosion. The video has already received over 50K views and comes with a caption that says:

"WORLD'S FIRST EVER NUKE."

Twitter abuzz as streamers finally use the nuke in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

The MGB Tactical Nuke is a hidden killstreak in the game that has been added by Infinity Ward. Warzone 2 was released two days ago, meaning Wagnificent might very well be one of the very first individuals to use the nuke. This includes both on and off-camera.

The streamers attempting the challenge were StellarMoves, OPMarked, and Wagnificent. After the game ended, all of them were celebrating the first streamer nuke, with OPMarked exclaiming:

"Wait, we literally just nuked Al Mazrah, man. Yo, let's go, bro!"

The feat has been celebrated by gaming personalities and fans alike as they expressed their thoughts on the MGB's usage. Big names such as TimTheTatman and FaZe Swagg were also among those reacting to the clip:

The official Call of Duty Twitter account also replied in the comments:

Here are some of fan reactions commending Wagnificent:

How to detonate MGB Tactical Nuke

To get the MGB in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you need to do something quite difficult to accomplish. You must go on a 30-consecutive elimination streak without dying. According to a video uploaded by IceManIsaac, to trigger the mission that grants players the nuke in Warzone 2, a team needs to win five games in a row.

Theoretically, if the conditions are met, a new Champion's Quest should be available from the moment you drop into the sixth game. You'll then have to go on a bomb-assembling quest, gather radioactive materials, and finally arm the bomb before defending it for two entire minutes. Subsequently, it will explode and blow up the entire Call of Duty map.

Even before the game was launched, it was known that players would be able to bomb the entire map. Understandably, the ability to destroy the entire lobby in a battle royale game intrigued the entire playerbase. That said, in-game nukes aren't exactly a new concept in the series, with them having been around since the original Modern Warfare 2 from back in the day.

However, because of the conditions attached to getting the MGB in Warzone 2, using it is all the more rewarding.

