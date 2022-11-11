How to get MGB tactical nuke in Warzone 2.0

Warzone 2.0 is going to receive the entire kit of weapons, killstreaks, and more from Modern Warfare 2. This is only going to be possible because both games, as well as Warzone Mobile, will be sharing a common platform that enables cross-progression. As such, WZ 2.0 gamers will be able to access their leveled-up weapons and unlocked attachments in the Battle Royale loadout. Moreover, they are going to have the opportunity to use the MGB tactical nuke as well.

That said, unfortunately, due to the developers maintaining a certain degree of secrecy regarding some of the content for the upcoming title, not a lot of information is available in terms of the nuke's obtainment in Warzone 2.0. What is known, however, is that a contract will be involved in that process.

Nuking Al Mazrah in Warzone 2

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone You can nuke the entire battle royale map in #Warzone2 . Nobody managed to do it today but we were told that it is possible, although EXTREMELY difficult to pull off. You can nuke the entire battle royale map in #Warzone2. Nobody managed to do it today but we were told that it is possible, although EXTREMELY difficult to pull off.

It has been confirmed by ModernWarzone, who was invited to experience Warzone 2.0 alongside other content creators, that gamers will be able to nuke the entire Al Mazrah map.

The individual stated that it is definitely possible for players to get their hands on the infamous MGB Tactical nuke and use it on the entire lobby almost immediately. However, the Battle Royale version of earning the game-ending killstreak is tweaked in a way that will not disturb the pace of the game.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone It’s not based off of going on a high kill streak. We were told it’s a special contract that doesn’t spawn every game and is extremely difficult to complete. It’s not based off of going on a high kill streak. We were told it’s a special contract that doesn’t spawn every game and is extremely difficult to complete.

ModernWarzone made another post on Twitter stating that the nuke would not be a killstreak but obtained through a special contract. Apparently, the user was told that the nuke contract was extremely difficult to complete and was rarely available. This mechanism ensures a certain thrill, and even if players find the contract, they will have a hard time launching such a destructive force on the entire lobby.

What is the MGB tactical nuke?

The MGB tactical nuke is a rebrand of the raw and all-powerful nuke that seasoned Call of Duty players will recognize. It decimated lobbies and went by M.O.A.B (Massive Ordnance Air Blast, nicknamed Mother Of All Bombs) in previous titles.

The launch of the nuke triggers an ominous siren featuring a countdown on the screen, which shows the exact time remaining before the bomb hits the map. Once it drops, it's game over, and all the players will be eliminated.

Tactical nuke in MW2: How to get

Modern Warfare 2 has a certain killstreak that can end any multiplayer game mode almost immediately. This seemingly impossible task demands an impressive streak of kills that is too difficult for most players to achieve. The MGB tactical nuke can be earned in multiplayer lobbies after slaughtering around 30 enemies without dying.

This is not just any killstreak that players can casually equip via their loadout menus; it requires accuracy, commendable movement, and a proper understanding of the game. That said, almost all gamers have been victims of at least one nuke in some lobby that drew the curtain on the match. This suggests that with the right combination of skills, the bomb is obtainable.

The idea of being able to nuke a massive open map in Warzone 2 is something that the community was not prepared to acknowledge. The developers seem to have made sure to introduce countermeasures that guarantee it does not become a common occurrence across different lobbies. Still, it remains to be seen how it affects the gameplay in Warzone 2.

