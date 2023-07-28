Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj officially coming to Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5

Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj will be joining Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 as Operators in Season 5. These artists will arrive as part of Call of Duty’s celebration of 50 years of hip-hop. Previously, rumors and leaks hinted at the arrival of Nicki Minaj with the S5 update. However, the inclusion of Snoop Dog was unexpected and caught fans by surprise.

The Season 5 roadmap for Warzone 2 and MW2 is finally out, detailing everything fans can expect in the upcoming Season. These include new maps, weapons, game modes, Operators, events, and more. While all these additions are certainly interesting, the Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj Operators, in particular, stand out.

Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 release date revealed

Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj are set to grace the battlefields of MW2 and Warzone 2 in Season 5 which launches on August 2. Both characters will be available as a part of in-game bundles, each including unique weapon blueprints, as well as other cosmetics.

As mentioned above, the two will arrive to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. However, that's not all. Popular hip-hop artist and rapper 21 Savage will also waltz in with the S5 Reloaded update.

Previous data mines hinted that Nicki would join the two titles in the upcoming update. What really caught fans by surprise was the addition of Snoop Dogg. He has been associated with the franchise ever since Call of Duty: Ghosts, where players got to use his voice pack in-game. Shortly thereafter, he even appeared as an Operator in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

That's all about the upcoming Operators in Warzone 2 and MW2. Fans who looking forward to playing as their favorite artists can catch their bundles in Season 5, which is scheduled to go live on August 2, 2023, along with a plethora of new content, including the unveiling of Modern Warfare 3.

