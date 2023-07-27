Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 key art hints at leaked Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage crossover

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is rumored to include famous artists Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage. While there has not been any official confirmation from Activision, data miners have found some files in the latest patch of the game pointing toward new Operators with the stars' names being added to the game in the near future.

The leak took place at the beginning of Season 4, released on June 14, 2023. Since then, there have not been any new rumors regarding the two musicians until recently, when Call of Duty updated its official website to feature the key art of Season 5, which is being launched next week.

Will Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage be added to Warzone 2 with Season 5?

Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage are rumored to be added as part of bundles with the release of Season 5 on August 2, 2023. One of the characters from the campaign, Phillip Graves, is the face of the update and will be available as an unlockable character from the Battle Pass as the antagonist's story continues with the new season.

The key art on the official website of Call of Duty advertises the upcoming major update, with the main caption being "Old Enemies, New Alliances," pointing to Phillip Graves in Warzone 2.

However, another smaller caption can also be seen at the bottom-left of the image that says, "Reunite with a former enemy and celebrate 50 years of hip-hop history". The second half of the sentence has since been removed from the image on the website as it seems it was added unintentionally and was likely supposed to be written after the unveiling of hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage.

Nicki Minaj has collaborated with Call of Duty in the past as well, marketing Modern Warfare 2 as part of an advertisement called "Squad Up" alongside other artists, including Lil Baby, Kane Brown, and Pete Davidson. 21 Savage, however, will be collaborating with Call of Duty for the first time if the rumors are true.

Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.