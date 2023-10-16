Modern Warfare 3: Standard Edition vs Vault Edition - Which one should you buy?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 pre-orders are now live, and the game is available for purchase in three separate variants - Standard Edition, Vault Edition, and Cross-Gen bundle. As the Open Beta comes to a close, fans around the world have got a taste of what's to come when the full release rolls around. The reactions from the beta participants have been positive so far, and needless to say, have persuaded many players to pre-order the title.

However, with so many different variants, it might leave many confused as to which one to buy. Hence, in this article, we'll take a closer look at the Standard and the Vault Edition to assist you in picking the right variant for your gaming needs.

What are the differences between the Modern Warfare 3 Standard Edition and the Vault Edition?

Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition and Standard Edition compared (Image via Activision)

Choosing between the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition and the Standard Edition might be a little confusing. Hence, before coming to the final decision, it is worth knowing the difference between the two. Here's everything included with them:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Full Game

Early Access to the Campaign

Soap Operator Pack

Zombie Ghost Operator Skin

Vault Edition ($99.99)

Full Game

Early Access to the Campaign

Soap Operator Pack

Zombie Ghost Operator Skin

Nemesis Operator Pack

Two Weapon Vaults

Soul Harvester Tracer Weapon Blueprint

Blackcell Battle Pass + 30 Tier Skips

Cross-Gen Bundle

Not only will both the editions give you full access to the title, including the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies, but all users who pre-order it will gain Early Access to the Campaign as well. Along with it, you will also get a Soap Operator Pack and a Zombie Ghost Operator skin for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

But that's where the similarities between the two editions end. The Vault Edition will also give you access to a Nemesis Operator Pack, which includes four premium skins for Operators Makarov, Warden, Price, and Ghost. On top of that, you'll also get two exclusive Weapon Vaults for use in Modern Warfare 3 and a Soul Harvester skin, which will be accessible in MW2 and Warzone 2 as well.

However, these are just cosmetics. The true value of the Vault Edition edition lies in the Blackcell Battle Pass upgrade with +30 Tier Skips and the Cross-Gen bundle. This can come in handy for players who own both the current-gen and the last-gen consoles, allowing them to play the title seamlessly on both systems.

Is the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition worth it over the Standard Edition?

At the end of the day, it all comes down to your needs. If you are an avid gamer and a hardcore Call of Duty fan who would like to dominate the battlefield in style on Day 1, it is worth considering the Vault Edition. It also gives you access to the Blackcell upgrade along with Tier Skips, ensuring that you acquire all the amazing rewards ahead of the crowd.

If you intend to buy the Blackcell Battle Pass, you should definitely get the Vault Edition. With the Standard Edition ($69.99) and the Blackcell upgrade ($29.99), you'll be spending around $100 anyway. Hence, if you buy the Vault Edition with the same amount, you'll get all the additional cosmetic rewards as well. This makes it a better-value-for-money pick.

Moreover, it is a must-buy for players who own two consoles that belong to two different generations. For instance, if you own a PS4 and a PS5, you can play the Vault Edition version on both consoles, instead of buying it separately for each system.

However, if you don't care about all the cosmetics and the Blackcell upgrade, you should definitely go with the Standard Edition. Pre-odering it will also reward you with a lot of amazing goodies for use in-game, and most importantly, Early Access to the Campaign.

That covers everything there is to know about both Standard and the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3. You can pre-order the title right now via Battle.net and Steam (for PC), PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store. It is set to be released on November 10, 2023, and will be playable on both current-gen and last-gen systems, i.e., Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.

