How to find MW2 Shepherd's Death Easter Egg in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer features a secret MW2 Shepherd's Death Easter Egg on the map Rust. It is essentially a combat knife embedded in a skull, which is presumed to be of none other than Shepherd's.

The Easter Egg is a shoutout to the ending of the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009), where Soap MacTavish saved Captain Price and took down General Shepherd once and for all.

In the original title, the premise of this intense ending was on the map Rust, where players could clearly see the pipe structures in the background. As the tale goes, Shepherd was killed on this abandoned compound, and his remains are still there to date.

Although the rebooted series is based on an alternate narrative universe, developers have ensured that veteran fans of the series have something to remind them of the bygone days.

With that said, in this guide short guide, we will take a closer look at how you can find the Shepherd's Death Easter Egg in Modern Warfare 3.

Where to find the MW2 Shepherd's Death Easter Egg in Modern Warfare 3

Location of the MW2 Shepherd's Death Easter Egg in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, you can find the MW2 Shepherd's Death Easter Egg in Modern Warfare 3 on the Multiplayer map of Rust. General Shepherd's skull can be found lying on the sand between the huge tower in the center and the office buildings on the northeast corner of the map. (Please refer to the image above for the exact location).

You will find it half sunken in the sand with the knife embedded and clearly sticking out. If you want to take a proper look at the skull, you are advised to do so in a Private Match, as it is difficult to survive long on this particular part of the map in a traditional Multiplayer game

Moreover, as multiple broken rocks in the area might resemble the skull itself, it might be difficult to spot it on the first look.

That said, if you are having trouble accessing a private lobby, check the section below.

How to host a Private Match in Modern Warfare 3?

Hosting a Private Match in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Follow the steps below to host your own Private Match in Modern Warfare 3:

From Call of Duty HQ, navigate to the MW3 section.

Scroll all the way to the right to find the Private Match card and select it.

Now opt for Create Private Match.

On the main menu, select Game Setup.

Select the map card, and from here, select Rust.

Now, head back to the main menu and start the game.

