Modern Warfare 3 November 17 update patch notes: Movement buff, Armory Unlock changes, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 received another major update on November 17. From major bug fixes to movement buffs, this patch contains a plethora of changes. One of the most significant alterations involves the Armory Unlock criteria. Players will now be able to progress in it through wins without completing Daily Challenges.

If you want to delve deeper into all the changes made to Modern Warfare 3 in today's update, continue reading.

Modern Warfare 3 November 17 update patch notes

This part of the patch notes contains all the changes made to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer changes

UIX changes

New Features

Added the ability to preview Weapon Camos and Aftermarket Parts earned via Weekly Challenges.

Weekly Challenges will now display the associated base Weapon for Aftermarket Part rewards.

Bug Fixes

Addressed an issue that allowed Players to select Modes that are not supported in Private Matches.

Players will no longer be stuck in an “Activating Token” state after consuming an XP Token.

Addressed an exploit that allowed Players to equip Aftermarket Parts without meeting the minimum requirements.

Gameplay changes

Movement

Decreased Tac Sprint refresh delay after sliding by 75%.

Decreased Tac Sprint refresh time to match the Infantry Vest/Running Sneakers.

Decreased sprint delay after sliding by 53%.

In this section of the patch notes, the developers state:

"At Launch, we introduced a delay after sliding to the Tac Sprint refresh time. A review prompted by Player feedback determined that the previous delay was too aggressive. Today’s updates aim to improve movement fluidity without making slide and Tac Sprint repetition the only viable choice for Players."

Progression

Weapons

Corrected Attachment unlock requirements for several MWII Weapons.

Challenges

Corrected unlock challenge tracking conditions for BBQ (Operator).

Addressed an issue that prevented the progression of the Priceless Camo challenge for the DM58 (Marksman Rifle).

Armory Unlocks

Wins will now progress Armory Unlocks without first completing Daily Challenges.

Look for UI modifications in a future game update to better reflect this change.

Maps changes

Estate

Increased brightness in low-light areas to improve Player visibility.

Underpass

Adjusted a spawn point in the Parking Lot to prevent Players from dying upon respawn.

Killstreaks changes

Remote Turret

Addressed an exploit that allowed Players to become invisible.

This section of the patch notes contains this statement:

"We are investigating reports of further exploits with the Remote Turret. It will be re-enabled for use once we’ve deemed it is safe."

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies changes

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has also gone through significant changes on November 17's update. Here are all of them.

Gameplay

Addressed an issue that allowed Players who are eligible for a Story Mission to be automatically queued into one if a different squad completes a Story Mission exfil.

Addressed an exfil timing issue that allowed Players to fall from the exfil helicopter at the edge of the map when departing from the Sub Pen.

Closed an exploit that permitted duplication of a Player’s weapon.

Closed an exploit that permitted duplication of scorestreaks.

Enemies

Mega Abomination

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Mega Abomination from ignoring Players in the High Difficulty zone.

Stability

Addressed an issue that prevented Players from entering the Modern Warfare Zombies menu due to “Timed out waiting for instance inventory.”

Reduced the number of Zombies that spawn at exfil locations to improve stability.

Various stability and map fixes.

Progression

General

Addressed an issue where weapon names were replaced with placeholder text when completing a camo unlock challenge in the AAR.

Battle Pass

Addressed an issue that prevented Players from earning Battle Pass XP in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Camo Challenges

Weapons

FR 5.56 - Addressed an issue where the Digital Wildwood camo completion criteria was incorrect.

Completionist Camos

Golden Enigma (MW3) & Golden Ivory (MW2) Update - We’ve released a fix that allows Players to complete the Golden Enigma and Golden Ivory Completionist Camos with non-blueprint weapons.

The above are all the changes in this game's November 17 update. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates.